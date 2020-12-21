New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Viscosupplementation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960429/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single Injection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three Injection segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Viscosupplementation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Five Injection Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR



In the global Five Injection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$328.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$483.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$935.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allergan PLC

Anika Therapeutics SRL

Contipro a.s.

DePuy Synthes

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galderma SA

Lifecore Biomedical LLC

Merz Aesthetics

Mylan Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Nordic Drugs

Sanofi SA

Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Smith & Nephew PLC

TRB Chemedica International SA







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

