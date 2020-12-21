New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vanadium Redox Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960392/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 54% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Large-Scale Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 52% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) segment is readjusted to a revised 63.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.2% share of the global Vanadium Redox Battery market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 51.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Vanadium Redox Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$766.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 51.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 48% and 45.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$766.9 Million by the year 2027.
Emergency Power Supply Segment Corners a 5.8% Share in 2020
In the global Emergency Power Supply segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 56.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$246.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$599.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vanadium Redox Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

