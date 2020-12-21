Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Power Engine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Diesel Power Engine market accounted for $6.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the factors like growing commercial sector investments and rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power are propelling the market growth. However, high fuel and operation & maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.



A diesel power engine is a kind of internal combustion engine. It uses the high gas temperatures generated by compression as the ignition source. They find its widespread use in locomotives, construction equipment, automobiles, and number industrial applications. There are three types of diesel engines based on the size that is small, medium, and large.



Based on the operation, the standby segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the low down initial cost of diesel engine powered generators, rapid commence capability, and be short of large scale commercially workable alternatives for backup power solutions. Standby diesel engines are used by end-users for urgent situation power supply. In the event of loss of power supply from the grid, the customer can rely on the diesel engine-powered gensets to meet the command temporarily.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as rising population, urbanization, and improved standard of living together with industrialization, supply to increasing electricity demand. This market is likely to rise in this region to congregate the need for reliable backup and prime power supply for industries, commercial facilities, and residential end-users.



Some of the key players profiled in the Diesel Power Engine Market include Yanmar Holdings, Kubato, Kohler, Mahindra Powertrain, Anglo Belgian Corporation, IHI Power Systems, Cummins, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Man SE, Volvo Penta, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan Infracore, and Caterpillar.



Operations Covered:

Peak Shaving

Prime /Continuous

Standby

Power Ratings Covered:

Below 0.5 MW

0.5-1 MW

1.0-2 MW

2.0-5 MW

Above 5 MW

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Speeds Covered:

Below 720 Rpm

720-1000 Rpm

Above 1000 Rpm

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Types Covered:

Off-Road Diesel Engine

On-Road Diesel Engine

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Operation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Peak Shaving

5.3 Prime /Continuous

5.4 Standby



6 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Power Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Below 0.5 MW

6.3 0.5-1 MW

6.4 1.0-2 MW

6.5 2.0-5 MW

6.6 Above 5 MW



7 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



8 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Speed

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 720 Rpm

8.3 720-1000 Rpm

8.4 Above 1000 Rpm



9 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Residential



10 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Off-Road Diesel Engine

10.3 On-Road Diesel Engine



11 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Yanmar Holdings

13.2 Kubato

13.3 Kohler

13.4 Mahindra Powertrain

13.5 Anglo Belgian Corporation

13.6 IHI Power Systems

13.7 Cummins

13.8 Wartsila

13.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings

13.10 Man SE

13.11 Volvo Penta

13.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers

13.13 Hyundai Heavy Industries

13.14 Doosan Infracore

13.15 Caterpillar



