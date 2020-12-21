Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Power Engine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Diesel Power Engine market accounted for $6.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the factors like growing commercial sector investments and rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power are propelling the market growth. However, high fuel and operation & maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.
A diesel power engine is a kind of internal combustion engine. It uses the high gas temperatures generated by compression as the ignition source. They find its widespread use in locomotives, construction equipment, automobiles, and number industrial applications. There are three types of diesel engines based on the size that is small, medium, and large.
Based on the operation, the standby segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the low down initial cost of diesel engine powered generators, rapid commence capability, and be short of large scale commercially workable alternatives for backup power solutions. Standby diesel engines are used by end-users for urgent situation power supply. In the event of loss of power supply from the grid, the customer can rely on the diesel engine-powered gensets to meet the command temporarily.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as rising population, urbanization, and improved standard of living together with industrialization, supply to increasing electricity demand. This market is likely to rise in this region to congregate the need for reliable backup and prime power supply for industries, commercial facilities, and residential end-users.
Some of the key players profiled in the Diesel Power Engine Market include Yanmar Holdings, Kubato, Kohler, Mahindra Powertrain, Anglo Belgian Corporation, IHI Power Systems, Cummins, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Man SE, Volvo Penta, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan Infracore, and Caterpillar.
Operations Covered:
Power Ratings Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Speeds Covered:
End Users Covered:
Types Covered:
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Operation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Peak Shaving
5.3 Prime /Continuous
5.4 Standby
6 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Power Rating
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Below 0.5 MW
6.3 0.5-1 MW
6.4 1.0-2 MW
6.5 2.0-5 MW
6.6 Above 5 MW
7 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
8 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Speed
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Below 720 Rpm
8.3 720-1000 Rpm
8.4 Above 1000 Rpm
9 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Residential
10 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Off-Road Diesel Engine
10.3 On-Road Diesel Engine
11 Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Yanmar Holdings
13.2 Kubato
13.3 Kohler
13.4 Mahindra Powertrain
13.5 Anglo Belgian Corporation
13.6 IHI Power Systems
13.7 Cummins
13.8 Wartsila
13.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings
13.10 Man SE
13.11 Volvo Penta
13.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers
13.13 Hyundai Heavy Industries
13.14 Doosan Infracore
13.15 Caterpillar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88lq0x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: