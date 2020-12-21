PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Monte Harrick has stepped up to ensure that a young group of dedicated high school basketballers don’t lose their varsity season to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“With COVID-19 in high gear, especially with the lockdown mandates in many states across the country, high school sports have been severely impacted,” said Monte. “Here in California, all sports were moved back to try to accommodate the playing seasons. High school basketball that would normally begin in November is not set to start until March 2021. For my son, Kade, that meant months he would miss playing during his senior season of varsity basketball. I couldn’t let that happen.”

Despite his demanding work schedule, Monte took on the challenge of organizing and coaching a club team for Kade and other players. Approximately eight young men have played together, following health and safety best practices, every weekend since October. Thanks to Monte’s willingness to serve as their coach, the players are not only benefiting from continuation of play, but they have also had the opportunity to video many of their games to showcase their talents to potential college recruiters.

It’s not surprising that Kade and his dad both love basketball. Kade’s grandfather (and Monte’s dad) is the legendary Jim Harrick, a nationally recognized college basketball coach who is best known for leading the 1995 UCLA basketball team to the National Championship. Jim Harrick is also one of only six coaches to take four different teams to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

“Our club team,” said Monte, “provides a mental and emotional release from the burdens of home lockdowns, which can severely cripple our youth emotionally. For all our players who are seniors, this might be their only basketball experience during their final year of high school. I have coached my son in several sports for many years, but basketball is in our family blood. Kade and I have shared in a wonderful father-son experience that we will both remember for the rest of our lives.”

Monte’s willingness to serve is typical of the Fulcrum Partners team members who strive to live by principles of servant leadership, committed to the belief that both in their personal and their professional lives they lead best by serving first.

To learn more about the philanthropic outreach of the Fulcrum Partners team visit the Fulcrum Partners webpage, Commitment to Serve.

With more than $7 billion in assets under care, Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s largest, privately held, executive benefits consultancies. Learn more about the team and the services of Fulcrum Partners by following Deferred Compensation News.

