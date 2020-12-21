WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is pleased to announce the completion of sales and settlements at The Cooper, a boutique collection of 17 modern condominiums carefully designed within the walls of a once grand Georgian-style mansion off Connecticut Avenue in the sought-after Kalorama neighborhood of Northwest Washington.



Every carefully designed and curated space hosts elevated designer appointments including iron brushed white oak herringbone flooring, Miele and Bosch appliances highlighted by custom kitchen cabinetry, full marble baths with Thassos soapstone, European vanities and hand-crafted millwork all set in this historic grand home developed by The Potomac Construction Group.

“The Cooper was designed with the first-time homebuyer in mind. With an eye toward design and making the most of every space, the reception to these homes was overwhelmingly positive due in part to the execution and phenomenal merging of historic charm and modern elegance,” says Chris Masters, Executive Vice President at McWilliams|Ballard.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

Media Contact:

Derek Friday

703.535.5550

dfriday@mcwb.com