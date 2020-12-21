Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D and 4D Ultrasound Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details market shares for 3D and 4D ultrasound devices based on type and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into stationary 3D and 4D ultrasound devices and portable 3D and 4D ultrasound device segments.



This report offers a detailed picture of the market for 3D and 4D ultrasound devices. It highlights the current and future market potential for 3D and 4D ultrasound devices and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, the regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. This report also covers market projections through 2025 and market shares for key market players.

Technological advancements improve the efficiency of ultrasound in terms of image quality and portability. The development of compact, hand-held devices has expanded the use of ultrasound devices into point-of-care settings. Increased healthcare expenditure from both government and private insurers for the expansion of medical imaging services are expected to account for stable 3D and 4D ultrasound device market growth during the forecast period.



An increase in the world's elder population increased import volumes of medical equipment into emerging economies and increased spending on medical technology are expected to drive the 3D and 4D ultrasound device market during the forecast period. There are many notable innovations in 3D and 4D ultrasound devices. These devices are preferred by diagnostic centers, large hospitals, and private hospitals.

A powerful technological breakthrough, real-time 3D technology underwent several upgrades, replacing a good portion of the 2D ultrasound equipment, globally. Traditional 2D ultrasound has been used for diagnostic applications for several years. The 3D ultrasound market segment is gradually expanding its market share, mainly due to the increasing preference for real-time imaging. This is helpful in performing image-guided surgeries. In a 3D ultrasound device, sound waves used in the 2D system are transmitted to the target but are reflected by the software at different angles, creating a 3D image. Improved visualization and clarity with surface detail are available through 3D ultrasound.

In terms of application, 3D ultrasound made significant progress in the diagnostic evaluation, staging, and detection of prostate cancer. Investigators found that 3D ultrasound produces better images of prostate physiology, tumor extension, and evaluation of surrounding structures. 2D ultrasound usually requires manipulation of a probe to obtain an appropriate scanning angle, causing discomfort to the patient. 3D ultrasound provides superior information via needle biopsies for prostate cancer. In addition, 3D ultrasound is being used to guide surgery and at radiology centers to provide effective radiation therapy for cancer patients.

The effective use of 3D ultrasound robotic systems for breast and prostate needle biopsies is currently being investigated through several feasibility trials. In the U.S. alone, more than one million transrectal ultrasound (TRUS)-guided biopsies are performed, annually. TRUS is one of the most frequently performed procedures for prostate cancer diagnosis in the U.S. However, TRUS has several shortcomings; suboptimal sampling may require resampling. A robot-guided device provides image stability and accurate sampling for clinical evaluation.

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Analogic Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corp., FujiFilm Holdings Corp., Hitachi Medical Corp., and Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Ultrasound Imaging Technology

Ultrasound Instrumentation

Application of Medical Ultrasound Devices

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Different Modalities of Ultrasound Devices

Ultrasound Device Types

Emerging Ultrasound Technology Trends

Ultrasound Elastography (UE)

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS)

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Systems

Fusion Imaging or Hybrid Imaging Technology

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions for the Global Economy

Quick Recovery

Global Slowdown

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market

Production Capacity for Medical Supplies

Impact on the Supply Chain of Medical Devices

Impact on the Production of Medical Devices in the Middle East and Africa

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Factors

Supply Chain Analysis

Overview

R&D, Product Design and Early Design Prototyping

Regulatory Submissions and Approvals

Raw Material Supply

Manufacturing of 3D and 4D Ultrasound Devices

Porters Five Forces

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for 3D and 4D Ultrasound Devices by Type

Stationary 3D and 4D Ultrasound Devices

Portable 3D and 4D Ultrasound Devices

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for 3D and 4D Ultrasound Devices by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Regulatory Landscape

North American Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

United States

Canada

European Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

(General) Medical Device Directive, MDD (93/42/EEC)

Active Implantable Medical Device Directive, AIMDD (90/383/EEC)

In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive, IVDMDD (98/79/EC)

Proposal for Changes to the Medical Device Directive, MDD (93/42/EEC)

Asia-Pacific Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

Japan

China

South Korea

Latin American Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Analogic Corp.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Esaote S.P.A

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Ag

