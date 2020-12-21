Deerfiled Beach, Florida, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, recently conducted a series of time-trials comparing the installation times for various configurations of their products. These four time-trial videos demonstrate that by using either a full or hybrid self-adhered system, contractors can save time and money on the labor costs of installation. Self-adhered technology is not only a safer and cleaner installation but there are significant benefits for contractors and their team.

To conduct the time trials, Polyglass set up identical conditions for the roofing teams to apply a roofing system to a 1000-square-foot panel. The videos show the step-by-step process for each roofing installation in the time trial and offer side-by-side comparisons of the results.

Trial 1: Two-ply torch (with FASTLap®) vs. 2-ply ADESO® self-adhered membranes

The first time-trial involved applying a 2-ply torch-applied roofing system compared with a similar roofing system using ADESO self-adhered technology. At the conclusion of the trial, the ADESO self-adhered system required one less crew member and was installed in almost 2 hours less time than the torch-applied system, amounting to a labor savings of 50 percent. Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF8cCS3AOug

Trial 2: Two-ply torch (with FASTLap) vs. Stick 1 Torch 1

The second time-trial compared a 2-ply torch-applied roofing system with a Stick 1 Torch 1 roofing system—a hybrid application of ADESO self-adhered underlayment followed by a torch-applied top layer. The trial determined the Stick 1 Torch 1 system saved the five-person crew one hour and ten minutes of time, for a total labor savings of 30 percent.

Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2CjNNEbomk

Trial 3: Stick 1 Torch 1 vs. 2-ply ADESO self-adhered membranes

For the third trial, Polyglass pitted its hybrid Stick 1 Torch 1 application against a 2-ply ADESO self-adhered roofing system. In this comparison, the fully self-adhered system required one less crew member and saved the team a total of 47 minutes in installation time.

Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ0YlVS_0xM

Trial 4: Two-ply torch (with FASTLap) vs. Velociflex System

The fourth time trial compared the 2-ply torch-applied system with the Polyglass Velociflex roofing system—a high wind resistant system combining mechanical fastening and torch application. The Velociflex system gives you a high-performance system in high wind zones while saving the contractor time and money. In the end, the Velociflex system saved the 5-member team about 30 percent in labor costs.

Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDSNitUUWJw

Throughout all trials it was identified that the ADESO self-adhered systems, whether it is in a hybrid system or a full SA System, saved time in installation which will save money for the contractor in labor cost. The end result, Polyglass roofing systems are long-lasting durable roofing systems with superior weathering performance. Polyglass invites you to view the time trial videos at https://polyglass.us/videos/low-slope/.

