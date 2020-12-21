MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn today announced it was named a Top Project Portfolio Management Software Product in 2020, by Crozdesk.com, a software comparison portal. KeyedIn is an industry leader in PPM solutions that support Agile Portfolio Management.



The Crozdesk Project Portfolio Management Software awards list features the best 20 products as determined by an unbiased, category-specific Crozscore ranking methodology. It takes into account a product’s relevance to the project portfolio management category.

“The recognition by Crozdesk of our PPM solution further validates the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world-class product that is innovative, with outstanding customer support,” said Shawn Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer, KeyedIn. “In particular, KeyedIn customers have seen tremendous success by embracing our Agile Portfolio Management strategy to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster.”

Despite the 2020 pandemic and related lockdowns, KeyedIn has continued to grow at a record pace, with double-digit increases in revenue, services and users.

The company’s PPM solution goes beyond simple work management to support business transformation and strategy realization. As the VP of the PMO at a global chemical company observed, “I’m now working with each of the leaders on their goals for next year, and they are excited about how I’m leveraging KeyedIn to select the right projects that go against the goals they are trying to achieve.”

About KeyedIn

At KeyedIn, our mission is to make our customers more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for KeyedIn

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-767-8390