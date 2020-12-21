Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Sugar-reducing Solutions Driving the Global Food & Beverage Sweeteners Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the UN, obesity-related healthcare expenditure could balloon to $1.5 trillion by 2035 in the United States alone.

In its latest (2019) The State of the World's Children report, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has stated that the number of obese children has increased almost 12-fold in the past 40 years. Drastic changes are to be made to eating habits and proactive measures need to be adopted on a consistent basis. Avoiding sugar is one of the first steps taken by consumers in their effort to eat healthier. This trend has already kicked in across the globe and is expected to intensify in the coming years.

Increasing health consciousness about low- calorie and sugar-reducing solutions among the global population has forced food ingredient manufacturers and product formulators to opt for alternative sweeteners. The global sweeteners market is highly competitive with participants excelling in their own product segments through both organic and inorganic growth. Rising consumer demand for sugar-reducing solutions has urged manufacturers to opt for natural, non-nutritive, or low-calorie sweeteners in food & beverage (F&B) products.

Food ingredient manufacturers & product formulators are now partnering with sweetener manufacturers to cater to this demand. This type of a business model is expected to reach new heights in the future.

Product manufacturers are focusing on sugar-reducing solutions through novel extracts and technologies while not compromising on taste and nutritional benefits. Choosing the right mix/blends is the need of the hour in the sweeteners industry for an effective and successful formulation. Companies are making initiatives with analysis tools that reduce formulation time so as to minimize product lead time to market.

Tate & Lyle, JK Sucralose, Ingredion, Ajinomoto Group, SinoSweet Co., Ltd., PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cargill, Sweet Green Fields LLC, Ingredion, JMC Saccharin, Anhui Jinhe and Celanese Corporation are key participants in the sweeteners market making constant strides through innovation and devising rigorous expansion plans for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Sweeteners Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sweeteners Market

  • Sweeteners Market, Scope of Analysis
  • Executive Summary, Sweeteners Market
  • Key Questions this Study will Answer
  • Sweeteners Market Segmentation
  • Sweeteners Market Definitions - High-Intensity Sweeteners
  • Sweeteners Market Definitions - Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners
  • Sweeteners Market Definitions - High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)
  • Key Competitors for Sweeteners Market
  • Key Growth Metrics for Sweeteners Market
  • Growth Drivers for Sweeteners Market
  • Growth Driver Analysis for Sweeteners Market
  • Growth Restraints for Sweeteners Market
  • Growth Restraint Analysis for Sweeteners Market
  • Overcoming Market Challenges
  • Forecast Assumptions, Sweeteners Market
  • Revenue Forecast, Sweeteners Market
  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Sweeteners Market
  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Sweeteners Market
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Sweeteners Market
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Sweeteners Market
  • Revenue Forecast by Sweetener Type, Sweeteners Market
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Sweetener Type, Sweeteners Market
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Sweeteners Market
  • Pricing Trends and Analysis, Sweeteners Market
  • Regulatory Landscape, Sweeteners Market
  • Global Market Trends, Sweeteners Market
  • Novel Product Trends, Sweeteners Market
  • Technology Solutions by Sweetener Manufacturers and Product Formulators
  • Trends Among Major F&B Manufacturers
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the F&B Industry and its Influence on the Sweeteners Market - Current and Future
  • Competitive Environment, Sweeteners Market
  • Revenue Share Analysis by Sweetener Type, Sweeteners Market
  • Competitive Landscape - Ace-K, Cyclamate, and Allulose
  • Competitive Landscape - Sucralose and Aspartame
  • Competitive Landscape - Stevia and Saccharin
  • Competitive Landscape - HFCS and Sugar Alcohols
  • Competitive Landscape and Product Matrix - High-Intensity Sweeteners
  • Competitive Landscape and Product Matrix - Low-Intensity Sweeteners/Sugar Alcohols
  • Competitive Landscape and Product Matrix - High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Sweeteners Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Enhancing Consumer Awareness and Increasing Regulatory Emphasis
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Sugar-reducing Solutions to be Met Through Effective Partnerships and Capacity Expansions

