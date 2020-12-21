Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Sugar-reducing Solutions Driving the Global Food & Beverage Sweeteners Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per the UN, obesity-related healthcare expenditure could balloon to $1.5 trillion by 2035 in the United States alone.
In its latest (2019) The State of the World's Children report, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has stated that the number of obese children has increased almost 12-fold in the past 40 years. Drastic changes are to be made to eating habits and proactive measures need to be adopted on a consistent basis. Avoiding sugar is one of the first steps taken by consumers in their effort to eat healthier. This trend has already kicked in across the globe and is expected to intensify in the coming years.
Increasing health consciousness about low- calorie and sugar-reducing solutions among the global population has forced food ingredient manufacturers and product formulators to opt for alternative sweeteners. The global sweeteners market is highly competitive with participants excelling in their own product segments through both organic and inorganic growth. Rising consumer demand for sugar-reducing solutions has urged manufacturers to opt for natural, non-nutritive, or low-calorie sweeteners in food & beverage (F&B) products.
Food ingredient manufacturers & product formulators are now partnering with sweetener manufacturers to cater to this demand. This type of a business model is expected to reach new heights in the future.
Product manufacturers are focusing on sugar-reducing solutions through novel extracts and technologies while not compromising on taste and nutritional benefits. Choosing the right mix/blends is the need of the hour in the sweeteners industry for an effective and successful formulation. Companies are making initiatives with analysis tools that reduce formulation time so as to minimize product lead time to market.
Tate & Lyle, JK Sucralose, Ingredion, Ajinomoto Group, SinoSweet Co., Ltd., PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cargill, Sweet Green Fields LLC, Ingredion, JMC Saccharin, Anhui Jinhe and Celanese Corporation are key participants in the sweeteners market making constant strides through innovation and devising rigorous expansion plans for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sweeteners Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Sweeteners Market
