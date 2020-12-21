Paris, 21 December 2020,
In the context of the reinforcement of its financial structure announced on December 9, Casino Group announces the success of its tender offer launched on December 14, with the early cancellation of €822 million in aggregate principal amount of notes maturing in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025:
|Notes
|Outstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offer
|Aggregate principal amount purchased by Casino
|Outstanding principal amount following the cancellation of the bond purchased
|2021
|322.3
|192.1
|130.2
|2022
|355.8
|25.3
|330.5
|2023
|534.2
|262.3
|271.9
|2024
|879.2
|268.1
|611.1
|2025
|444.2
|74.3
|369.9
This transaction, which reinforces the liquidity of the Group and extends the maturity of its debt, raises the cumulative amount of bond repurchases carried out by Casino in 2020 to €1.4 billion.
After the completion of the transaction, the balance of the segregated account dedicated to debt repayment will amount to €487 million.
Important Information
This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.
