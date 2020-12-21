Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Cannabis Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Medical Cannabis from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Cannabis as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Types Segment:

Dronabinol

Nabilone

Cannabidiol

Cannabinol

Companies Covered:



GW Pharmaceuticals plc

TerraTech Corp.

Cannabis Science

Peak Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis-Rx and Nemus Biosciences

Gb Sciences

Insys Therapeutics

Alkem Laboratories

Akorn

Ascent Pharmaceuticals

TEVA

Greenwich Biosciences

Cronos Group

Base Year: 2020

Historical Data: from 2015 to 2019

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2025



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Medical Cannabis Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Medical Cannabis by Region

8.2 Import of Medical Cannabis by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in North America (2015-2025)

9.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size

9.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in South America (2015-2025)

10.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size

10.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)

11.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size

11.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in Europe (2015-2025)

12.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size

12.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size

13.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gcc

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Medical Cannabis Market (2015-2020)

14.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size

14.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Medical Cannabis Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size Forecast

15.2 Medical Cannabis Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dktazz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900