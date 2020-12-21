Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Cannabis Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Medical Cannabis from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Asia & Pacific
  • Europe
  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Cannabis as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile
  • Main Business Information
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
  • Market Share

Types Segment:

  • Dronabinol
  • Nabilone
  • Cannabidiol
  • Cannabinol

Companies Covered:

  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc
  • TerraTech Corp.
  • Cannabis Science
  • Peak Pharmaceuticals
  • Cannabis-Rx and Nemus Biosciences
  • Gb Sciences
  • Insys Therapeutics
  • Alkem Laboratories
  • Akorn
  • Ascent Pharmaceuticals
  • TEVA
  • Greenwich Biosciences
  • Cronos Group

Base Year: 2020
Historical Data: from 2015 to 2019
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Medical Cannabis Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Medical Cannabis by Region
8.2 Import of Medical Cannabis by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size
9.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size
10.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size
11.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size
12.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Medical Cannabis Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size
13.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Medical Cannabis Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size
14.2 Medical Cannabis Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Medical Cannabis Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Medical Cannabis Market Size Forecast
15.2 Medical Cannabis Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

