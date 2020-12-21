Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 21, 2020 at 5.30 p.m. EET

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Adventurous Solutions AB. According to the notification, the holding of Adventurous Solutions AB in the Company's shares and votes has risen above the 5 percent threshold on 18 December 2020.

The shareholders of Oivor AB have on 18 December 2020 resolved to distribute as dividends shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation held by Oivor AB to its shareholders. As a result, the ownership of Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes of Oivor AB has decreased to less than 5 percent and the ownership of Adventurous Solutions AB (which is beneficially owned by Jonathan Hed) in Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes has increased to 7.94 percent.

Total positions of Adventurous Solutions AB:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 7.94 % - 7.94 % 81,328,590

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000266804 6,459,500 - 7.94 % - TOTAL 6,459,500 7.94 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity): Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Jonathan Sebastian Ole Hed 100 % - 100 %

The Company has a total of 81,328,590 shares.

