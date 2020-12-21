Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutricosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutricosmetics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global nutricosmetics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements formulated using vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanical extracts and antioxidants. They help absorb nutrients and active ingredients into the bloodstream and circulate them throughout the body to stimulate the natural production of essential molecules.



They also nourish the structure of the skin from within, maintain a healthy skin renewal rate, protect the skin from environmental stressors and control biochemical reactions that can lead to skin aging. At present, nutricosmetics are gaining traction worldwide as they complement topical skincare products to enhance the overall physical appearance.



Nutricosmetics provide targeted and sustainable effects on the overall health and appearance of the skin, hair and nails. The growing emphasis on maintaining physical appearance and the rising demand for natural beauty products are among the key factors strengthening the global nutricosmetics market. Moreover, as the function of aging defense mechanisms (ADMs) decline with age, the skin becomes more vulnerable to the damaging effects of aging aggressors. This, in confluence with the rising utilization of anti-aging products to maintain youthful skin, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



Furthermore, due to the increasing working population and busy lifestyles of individuals, leading players are offering smaller-sized product variants with convenient packs.



Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and lockdowns imposed by governments of numerous countries have escalated the demand for wellbeing and personal care products, including nutricosmetics, through e-commerce channels worldwide. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nutricosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nutricosmetics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nutricosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nutricosmetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Ingredient

6.1 Carotenoids

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Omega-3

6.3 Vitamins

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Skin Care

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hair Care

7.3 Weight Management

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Drug Stores/Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3 Specialist Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Amway

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG)

Blackmores Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.)

Unilever

