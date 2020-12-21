Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products. CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects.
Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) "industry" with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development. Despite the effect of the COVID-19 global situation, the market for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan continues to gain strength.
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp. and DKS Co. Ltd. have set up a new consortium aimed at bringing about the full-scale implementation of nanocellulose technology. The Nano Cellulose Japan (NCJ), the consortium will look to achieve nationwide growth for the nanocellulose industry - including cellulose nanofibers. Other companies this year have brought new production and technologies onstream and will continue to increase commercialization activities in 2021.
These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs.
Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Why cellulose nanofibers?
1.2 The market in 2019
1.3 Future global market outlook
1.4 Global cellulose nanofibers production
1.4.1 Total global production capacity 2019 for cellulose nanofibers
1.4.2 Market demand for cellulose nanofibers in Japan 2017-2019
1.4.3 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019, by producer
1.4.4 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019
1.5 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers
1.6 Cellulose nanofibers commercial products
2 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN IN JAPAN
3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING
4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN COMPOSITES
4.1 Market overview
4.2 Market prospects
4.3 Market assessment
4.4 Applications map
4.5 Product developer profiles
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN AUTOMOTIVE
5.1 Market overview
5.2 Market prospects
5.3 Market assessment
5.4 Applications map
5.5 Product developer profiles
6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN CONSTRUCTION
7 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING
8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN TEXTILES AND APPAREL
9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN SANITARY PRODUCTS
10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE
11 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN PAINTS AND COATINGS
12 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN AEROGELS
13 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN OIL AND GAS
14 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN FILTRATION
15 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES
16 OTHER MARKETS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN JAPAN
16.1 PRINTED, STRETCHABLE AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS
16.1.1 Market assessment
16.1.2 Product developer profiles
17 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRODUCER ANALYSIS
17.1 Target markets, by nanocellulose producer
18 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES
19 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
19.1 Report scope
19.2 Research methodology
20 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99romn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: