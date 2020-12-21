NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthiNation and WellRight are pleased to announce its partnership. HealthiNation is an independent producer of premium health condition and healthy lifestyle content. WellRight will offer HealthiNation’s award-winning video content as a valuable addition to its wellness programming.



“During this time of uncertainty, we’ve seen a significant increase in the need for mental health and emotional support for our clients and their employees,” says Tad Mitchell, president and CEO of WellRight. “The short-form and engaging nature of HealthiNation’s videos is perfect for learners with limited time. It is no surprise that these videos have won numerous awards.”

HealthiNation’s original videos have earned 22 Telly Awards, two Davey Awards, and a Daytime Emmy. Designed to support each individual’s health journey, HealthiNation’s content is medically reviewed and features advice and information from top medical and wellness professionals, as well as engaging patient stories. Most of the videos run less than five minutes with the most-watched videos being two to three minutes.

The first curated video collection for WellRight’s wellness programs will focus on anxiety, depression, and stress. Example topics for the series include:

Anxiety: Finding a sense of routine during the pandemic, tips to ease COVID-related anxiety, and how to handle conflict with loved ones

Depression: Understanding the types of depression, an overview of the diagnosis, and medications often prescribed to treat depression

Stress: How to recognize stress, the definition of stress, and coping mechanisms



Upcoming collections will feature Healthination’s mental health, health condition, and healthy lifestyle content.

“COVID19 has added tremendous stress for individuals dealing with health care issues, especially mental health,” said Michael O’Donnell, HealthiNation CEO. “Our informational and inspiring health videos, distributed through WellRight can alleviate some of that pressure and help people cope and thrive in challenging times.”

To learn more about how WellRight can improve employee wellness, visit WellRight Employee Emotional Wellness Resources.

About HealthiNation: HealthiNation is a leading producer and provider of medically-accredited, Emmy award-winning video content covering health conditions, nutrition, fitness, recipes, wellness, and lifestyle. Content can be found at www.healthination.com as well as on HealthiNation’s extended distribution network.

About WellRight: WellRight delivers complete wellness programs, addressing key dimensions of holistic health. Every aspect of the program has been designed to make well-being a lasting habit and includes variety and flexibility of customizable group and personal wellness challenges, a comprehensive Health Assessment, free coaching, clear progress bars to track results, and fun and customizable reward structures to build and maintain motivation and engagement. Learn more at https://www.wellright.com



