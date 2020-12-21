Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical ceramics market is currently witnessing moderate growth.
The increasing prevalence of dental and medical ailments across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical concerns and require a greater number of surgical procedures, are providing a thrust to the market growth. This has also resulted in the increasing preference for alumina-based medical ceramics, which are extensively used to manufacture shoulder, knee and hip implants for orthopedic procedures. In line with this, the widespread adoption of plastic surgeries and advanced wound healing technologies are favoring the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative and novel medical ceramics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are developing minimally invasive (MI) implants for dental, orthopedic and cardiovascular applications that cause negligible discomfort and increase the efficacy of the medical procedures.
Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the individuals, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medical ceramics market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, CeramTec, CoorsTek, DePuy Synthes, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGK Spark Plug, Straumann and Zimmer Biomet.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Medical Ceramics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Bioinert
6.2 Bioactive
6.3 Bioresorbable
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Orthopedic
7.2 Implantable devices
7.3 Dental
7.4 Surgical and Diagnostic Instruments
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals and Clinics
8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
