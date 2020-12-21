Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical ceramics market is currently witnessing moderate growth.



The increasing prevalence of dental and medical ailments across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical concerns and require a greater number of surgical procedures, are providing a thrust to the market growth. This has also resulted in the increasing preference for alumina-based medical ceramics, which are extensively used to manufacture shoulder, knee and hip implants for orthopedic procedures. In line with this, the widespread adoption of plastic surgeries and advanced wound healing technologies are favoring the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative and novel medical ceramics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are developing minimally invasive (MI) implants for dental, orthopedic and cardiovascular applications that cause negligible discomfort and increase the efficacy of the medical procedures.



Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the individuals, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medical ceramics market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, CeramTec, CoorsTek, DePuy Synthes, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGK Spark Plug, Straumann and Zimmer Biomet.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical ceramics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical ceramics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical ceramics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Ceramics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Bioinert

6.2 Bioactive

6.3 Bioresorbable

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Orthopedic

7.2 Implantable devices

7.3 Dental

7.4 Surgical and Diagnostic Instruments

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

3M

CeramTec

CoorsTek

DePuy Synthes

H.C. Starck GmbH

Kyocera

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK Spark Plug

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2felqm

