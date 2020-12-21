Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ankylosing Spondylitis - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ankylosing Spondylitis market accounted for $4.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis, growing awareness about diagnostics and treatments for the disease. Additionally, government initiatives and getting better healthcare infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the huge cost of treatment and lack of skilled surgeons and physiotherapists are hampering the market growth.



Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine. It is a kind of arthritis, in which spine bones grow or fuse together, causing the spine to turn into rigid. Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis comprise pain and stiffness from the neck to the lower back, bony fusion, and pain in the ligaments and tendons. These symptomatic changes may be mild or severe, and may lead to a stooped-over posture.



Based on the drugs, the humira segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it's a prescription medicine used to reduce the signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis in adults. Humira can help to reduce the back pain, stiffness of AS, low cost and high efficiency.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the more prevalence of the disease and amplified adoption of ankylosing spondylitis treatment options in the region. In addition, technological developments are driving ankylosing spondylitis treatment in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market include Abbvie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Celltrion, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and UCB, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Molecule Types Covered:

Biologics

Biosimilars

Small Molecules

Route of Administrations Covered:

Oral

Parenteral

Dosage Forms Covered:

Liquid

Solid

Drugs Covered:

Cimzia

Cosentyx

Enbrel

Humira

Remicade

Simponi

Drug Types Covered:

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

COX Inhibitors

Disease-Modifying Anitrheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Immunosuppressive Drugs

JAK Inhibitors

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Steroids

TNF Inhibitors

IL-17 Inhibitors

Treatment Types Covered:

Medication

Surgery

Therapy

Applications Covered:

Adults

Juveniles

End Users Covered:

Hospital

Care Home

Clinic

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

