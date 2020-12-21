Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ankylosing Spondylitis - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ankylosing Spondylitis market accounted for $4.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis, growing awareness about diagnostics and treatments for the disease. Additionally, government initiatives and getting better healthcare infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the huge cost of treatment and lack of skilled surgeons and physiotherapists are hampering the market growth.
Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine. It is a kind of arthritis, in which spine bones grow or fuse together, causing the spine to turn into rigid. Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis comprise pain and stiffness from the neck to the lower back, bony fusion, and pain in the ligaments and tendons. These symptomatic changes may be mild or severe, and may lead to a stooped-over posture.
Based on the drugs, the humira segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it's a prescription medicine used to reduce the signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis in adults. Humira can help to reduce the back pain, stiffness of AS, low cost and high efficiency.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the more prevalence of the disease and amplified adoption of ankylosing spondylitis treatment options in the region. In addition, technological developments are driving ankylosing spondylitis treatment in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market include Abbvie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Celltrion, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and UCB, Inc.
What the report offers:
Molecule Types Covered:
Route of Administrations Covered:
Dosage Forms Covered:
Drugs Covered:
Drug Types Covered:
Treatment Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkp72o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: