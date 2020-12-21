Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voltage Regulators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global voltage regulators market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global voltage regulators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



A voltage regulator refers to a mechanical device that provides fixed and constant voltage output despite fluctuating load or input voltage. Two of the most commonly used voltage regulators include linear and switching regulators. Linear regulators, such as series and shunt regulators, automatically adjust the resistance through a feedback loop to maintain the output voltage.



On the other hand, switching regulators, such as step-down and inverter voltage regulators, use a switching element to transform the current into a pulsed voltage. These regulators offer various advantages, such as low output ripple voltage, fast response time to load or change lines and minimal magnetic interference and noise. As a result, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of computers, alternators, power generators and alternate or direct (AC/DC) regulators.



Rapid industrialization, especially in developing economies, and the increasing demand for power and electricity from the residential and commercial sectors, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Voltage regulators are installed in substations and distribution lines to provide steady voltage and ensure uninterrupted power supply.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer electronics and automobiles that use voltage regulators in smart electronic devices is also driving the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of electronic voltage regulators, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Electronic variants have a stable voltage source that blocks the ripple voltage and consist of additional circuits for protection from short circuits, thermal shutdowns and overvoltage.



Other factors, including the installation of new and upgradation of existing energy transmission and distribution (T&D) networks, along with the implementation of favorable government policies for voltage regulation, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global voltage regulators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global voltage regulators market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the topology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global voltage regulators market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Voltage Regulators Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Topology

6.1 Electro-mechanical Voltage Regulation

6.2 Electronic Tap-Switching Voltage Regulation

6.3 Ferro-resonant Voltage Regulation



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Linear Voltage Regulator

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Connection Type

7.1.2.1 Series

7.1.2.2 Shunt

7.1.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1.3.1 Low Drop Out (LDO)

7.1.3.2 Standard

7.1.4 Market Forecast

7.2 Switching Voltage Regulator

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.2.2.1 Step-Down (Buck)

7.2.2.2 Step-Up (Boost)

7.2.2.3 Step-Down/Step-Up (Buck-Bost)

7.2.2.4 Inverting

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Power Transmission and Distribution

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Industrial Automation

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

General Electric Company

Howard Industries Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH

NXP Semiconductors NV

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics SA

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

