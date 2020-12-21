LUTHERVILLE, Md., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 48 open or under development school locations in 12 states, today announced franchisee Jason Skidmore signed a lease for 6934 Aviation Boulevard in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Located within the Cromwell Business Park, the Celebree School is slated to open in June 2021.



Skidmore, working closely with Celebree School executives and leasing representatives at St. John Properties, selected the location because of the community’s increased need for childcare offerings.

“After researching many potential towns and locations with my team, it was clear families in Glen Burnie would benefit from having a quality childcare option such as Celebree,” said Skidmore. “Over the past 26 years, Celebree School has grown into the number one option in early childhood education throughout Maryland, and I’m looking forward to bringing its proven model to Glen Burnie.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“It was a pleasure working with Jason and our contacts at St. John Properties to identify Cromwell Business Park as an ideal location for Celebree’s move into Glen Burnie,” said Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer. “At Celebree, we take pride in supporting our franchisees with each step towards their passion for childcare and positively impacting their communities.”

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website, email jdirugeris@celebree.com or call 443-391-6533.



About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

