Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests include assays of mostly antibodies released in response to a lung cancer and cancer-causing proteins.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Lung Cancer Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Lung Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Lung Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Lung Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Lung Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Lung Cancer - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Lung Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Lung Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Lung Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Lung Cancer Companies and Product Overview
6 Lung Cancer- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- A&G Pharmaceutical Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abcodia Ltd
- Aberystwyth University
- Abnova Corp
- Acobiom
- Advanced Marker Discovery SL
- AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH
- Almac Diagnostic Services Ltd
- Anixa Diagnostics Corporation
- Armune BioScience Inc
- Aurelium BioPharma Inc.
- Avant Diagnostics Inc
- BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd
- BioAffinity Technologies, Inc.
- Biocept Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- Biological Dynamics Inc
- BioMark Diagnostics Inc
- BioMarker Strategies LLC
- BioNTech SE
- BioSystems International
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Cancer Genetics Inc
- Cancer Research Technology Ltd
- Cangen Biotechnologies Inc (Inactive)
- CDI Laboratories Inc
- Celcuity Inc
- Cellanyx Diagnostics, Inc.
- Cellmid Ltd
- CeMines, Inc. (Inactive)
- Cepheid Inc
- Ceres Nanosciences Inc
- Cernostics Inc
- ChemImage Corp
- Clarient Inc
- Courtagen Life Sciences Inc
- Creatv MicroTech Inc
- DiagnoCure Inc. (Inactive)
- EDP Biotech Corporation
- Emory University
- Enterome Bioscience SA
- Entopsis LLC
- Epic Sciences Inc
- Epigenomics AG
- Eventus Diagnostics Inc (Inactive)
- Exact Sciences Corp
- Exiqon AS
- Exosome Diagnostics Inc
- Exosomics Siena SpA
- Fahy Gurteen UK Ltd
- FibroStatin SL
- Fina Biotech SL
- French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
- Gene Express, Inc. (Inactive)
- GeneCentric Diagnostics, Inc.
- Genome Profiling LLC
- Global Discovery Biosciences Corporation
- GlycoZym USA Inc
- Guardant Health Inc
- ImmunePharma Srl
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd
- Immunovia AB
- Insight Genetics Inc
- InterGenetics Inc
- Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive)
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- MDNA Life Sciences Inc
- MDxHealth SA
- MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc
- Memory Dx LLC
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Metabolon Inc
- Metanomics Health GmbH
- MetaStat Inc
- Milagen Inc
- Myriad International GmbH
- Nagoya University
- Nanocytomics LLC
- Nanostics Inc
- NEOMICS Co Ltd
- NovaGray
- Novel Bio-spectrum Technologies Inc (Inactive)
- Oncimmune (USA) LLC
- OncoCyte Corp
- Oncolome Diagnostics Inc (Inactive)
- Onconome, Inc. (Inactive)
- OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd
- OPKO Health Inc
- Orion Genomics LLC
- OTraces Inc
- Peri Rx Inc
- PleX Diagnostics Inc (Inactive)
- PreMD Inc (Inactive)
- Proplex Technologies Llc
- Proteome Sciences Plc
- Proteomika (Inactive)
- Quanterix Corp
- Queensland University of Technology
- Research Center Borstel
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- Rosetta Genomics Ltd
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Savicell Diagnostic Ltd.
- Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc
- Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd
- Simon Fraser University
- SomaLogic Inc
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- Sysmex Corp
- Taizhou ZECEN Biotech Co Ltd
- The Prince Charles Hospital
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Transgene SA
- Treos Bio Inc
- Universal Diagnostics SL
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Chicago
- University of Colorado
- University of Maryland
- University of Queensland
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- US Biomarkers Inc
- Vanderbilt University
- Ventana Medical Systems Inc
- Viomics Inc.
- VisionGate Inc
- VolitionRX Ltd
- XEPTAGEN SpA
- Zetiq Technologies Ltd
- ZORA Biosciences Oy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf29yp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900