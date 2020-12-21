Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Middleware Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for IoT middleware was valued at USD 7.71billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 22.36 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.72% over the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. The emerging applications and business models coupled with the falling device costs have been instrumental in driving IoT adoption and, consequently, the number of connected devices - connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics.



According to the GSM Association, the number of IoT devices is expected to grow to 25.1 billion by 2025. This robust growth is expected to be driven by the increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies. According to Ericsson forecasts, it is estimated that there would be over 30 billion connected devices in use by 2022, of which around 18 billion would be used for a diverse range of IoT applications.



With the growth in the number of devices connected to the internet, there is a greater need for seamless collaboration and connectivity between those devices, thus making IoT middleware a significant focus area for businesses.



Adopting an industry-agnostic application middleware plays a vital role in reducing the complexity of future changes to their IoT solutions. Further, with the growing integration of IoT into mobile devices, machinery, equipment, tablets, among other devices, the need for a platform to support and integrate such demands has become necessary.



Government initiatives, such as smart city projects, are expected to create demand for IoT middleware. Trends, such as connected buildings and factories and smart homes, is expected to create opportunities for the market. Moreover, the smart cities' concept has marked a great prospect with the IoT in the energy, waste, and infrastructure sectors. Several smart city projects and initiatives are ongoing, and by 2025, it is expected that there would be around 30 global smart cities, and 50% of these would be located in North America and Europe.



In the post-COVID-19 world, cloud-based remote and secure control over industrial IoT without the need for a highly trained workforce has become necessary. However, the need for manual work to securely operate the industrial IoT has been a persistent problem.



Developments on the market studied have recognized partnership and launch on a similar front. For instance, Murata partnered with VitaNet to enable IoT pairing and authentication. This led to the development of the MBN52832 Bluetooth Low Energy module for ultra-low-power connectivity for data communications in VitaNet Suite platform service consisting of middleware that runs on each gateway and IoT device together with protocol conversion support from the cloud.



Key Market Trends



Manufacturing Expected to Have the High Potential Growth



Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) are at the center of new technological approaches, development, and production. The growing acceptance of industrial 4.0 has buoyed IoT in manufacturing. The increasing number of machines to machine connections and the growing need for factory efficiency on the floor and the field. The role of IoT has been significant particular for manufacturing companies that have adopted automated solutions.

IoT Middleware can implement IoT-based virtual manufacturing applications as well as IoT-based factory automation, which is encouraging manufacturers to deploy IoT devices in key manufacturing establishments.

Another factor driving the market growth is the advantage of IoT in attaining "informed" manufacturing. IoT middleware enables four essential elements of manufacturing - Products, People, Processes, and Infrastructure to work seamlessly.

Innovations by companies are also helping shape the competitive landscape. For instance, in September 2019, Hitachi Vantara released Lumada Manufacturing Insights, a suite of Industrial IoT solutions that empower the manufacturing industry to achieve transformative outcomes from data-driven insights. It uses AI and machine learning to optimize machine production.

Also, a significant consideration while aiming for the manufacturing industry is the promotion of flexibility through open architectures that support customization and streamlined software upgrades across multiple devices. Therefore, this segment is expected to benefit from the rapid emergence of Open-source IoT middleware developments.

North America Holds Major Share



North America is expected to be a prominent market due to the growing role of IoT among the significant revenue-generating end-user industries of the region, driven by the deployment of connected cars, smart energy projects, home automation, and focus on smart manufacturing. The US and Canada are the early adopters of technologies, such as Big Data, IoT, and mobility, and it creates significant growth opportunities for the IoT middleware market.

The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution. Data is being used on a large scale for production while integrating it with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain. Therefore, the emergence of information technology and the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, have added a new dimension to conducting business operations.

Manufacturers in the region rely on IIoT platforms for general process optimization, dashboards and visualization, and condition monitoring. SMEs are becoming increasingly flexible in incorporating new technologies with their existing systems, whereas large manufacturers have massive budgets for digitization.

Another significant driver is the prevalence of an environment of increasing input, labor cost, and competition from the large global manufacturers, which is expected to attract investment in technologies such as IoT to remain competitive and maintain the operating margins.

Aiding this trend is the formation of the "Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) 2.0," an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities. The federal government is investing in emerging technologies and smart manufacturing initiatives, such as the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), to drive and facilitate the broad adoption of manufacturing intelligence.

Competitive Landscape



The IoT Middleware Market is competitive as IoT is set to disrupt the traditional IT industry by providing innovative solutions to the enterprises. Players in the market are adopting major strategies like product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to widen their product functionality and stay competitive. Some of the recent developments in the market are:



In March 2020 - Oracle Corporation led the release of Java 14, which is the result of industry-wide development involving open review, week builds, and extensive collaboration between Oracle engineers and members of the Java developer community via OpenJDK community and Java Community Process.

In March 2020 - Kerlink, a provider of solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and ZENNER IoT Solutions GmbH, a LoRaWAN system integrator and solution provider in Germany, collaborated on the most massive LoRaWAN deployment in the country.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/ Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the IoT Middleware Ecosystem



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Developments Across Open-source Platforms

5.1.2 Increasing M2M Communications)

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Technologies Pertaining to the Development of IoT Middleware

5.3 Analysis of IoT Middleware Applications

5.3.1 Application Management

5.3.2 Data Management

5.3.3 Other Applications



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Platform

6.1.1 Application Enablement

6.1.2 Device Management

6.1.3 Connectivity Management

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Manufacturing

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Energy and Utilities

6.2.4 Transportation and Logistics

6.2.5 Agriculture

6.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.1.2 IBM Corp. (Red Hat Inc.)

7.1.3 Oracle Corporation

7.1.4 ClearBlade Inc.

7.1.5 PTC Inc.

7.1.6 Arrayent Inc.

7.1.7 Axiros GmbH

7.1.8 Davra Networks

7.1.9 Amazon Web Services Inc.

7.1.10 Bosch.IO GmbH

7.1.11 MuleSoft LLC (Salesforce Company)



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ittzzt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900