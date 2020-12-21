Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research report of the Imported Grape Wine Industry in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the analyst, China is the world's fifth-largest wine consumer. Grape wine is the second largest alcoholic beverage in the world after beer and has a long history in China, but it is relatively inferior to other liquors. There are largely low-end domestic wine products in China's wine market, and demand for high-end grape wine relies on imports.

According to the analyst, the production of Chinese-made wine has been declining year by year since 2015. Besides, due to the shortcomings of high planting cost, backward mode, and low efficiency, domestic grape wine has disadvantages in the competition with imported grapes. The youth group is the major consumer of wine.

China's total grape wine consumption is not low, but per capita consumption is well below the world average. Thus, China's grape wine per capita consumption is expected to rise in the future. The total grape wine import volume decreased year by year, from 737.04 million liters in 2017 to 612.49 million liters in 2019, but the import value in 2018 was higher than that in 2017, and the average price of imported grape wine in 2019 was USD 3.97 per liter, higher than that of USD 3.70 per liter in 2017. It can be seen that Chinese consumers began to pay more attention to quality than quantity for grape wine.

In the first five months of 2020, affected by the epidemic situation, the import volume of wine decreased by 32.20% in the same period, and the price also declined. Still grape wine occupied more share of China's total imports but decreased year on year. In contrast, import volume of sparkling grape wine was relatively low, however, showed an increasing trend. France, Australia, and Chile are major sources of China's grape wine imports.

Compared with European industrial powers, the development of China's wine industry is relatively late. The development of the wine market is limited by the lack of efficient product promotion channels and narrow audience range.

According to the analyst, considering many factors, it is estimated that after the end of the epidemic in 2020, the import volume of wine will rise in 2021, and then decrease in the total value. However, the proportion of imported high-grade wine will rise, and it will still maintain a large market in the total amount, with a value of about 1.80 billion USD by 2024. Among all types of grape wine, sparkling grape wine imports are expected to keep increasing, while other still grape wine imports are estimated to decrease.



