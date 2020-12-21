Los Angeles, California, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of American Medical Colleges recommended in March 2020 that student doctors be removed from direct patient care activities until the pandemic has been controlled. This means that all aspects of medical school will be done virtually including clinical clerkships.

Most colleges and universities have moved their classes online at this time. Schools that had initially opened in-person have been forced to move online due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

A Challenging Transition to Online Learning

Medical students undertaking clinical clerkships have been disappointed by the transition to virtual learning. The clerkship period is where students are significantly exposed to patients.

Students now have to carry out their clinical clerkship rotations online. They have to watch surgeries via Zoom instead of observing them in person. It can seem awkward learning something as practical as surgery online. However, out of this, educators will realize that it is possible to harness the power of technology to enhance surgical training.

The first two years of medical studies particularly emphasize in-person group discussions and in-classroom lectures. Taking these two activities online will initially be a challenge but eventually, medical students will get used to virtual learning and this might positively change the future of medical education.

Accepting the New Reality is Important

Experts at Residents Medical Group, the leading resident matching program in the nation, advise student doctors to accept the new reality of online learning. The sooner that a student does so, the easier will it be for them to meet their academic goals.

The Importance of Time Management

For campus-based learning, the schedule of classes is fixed and they cannot be changed. For online learning, there is flexibility; a student can learn at their pace. Therefore, it is much easier for students to have time management issues. A student needs to manage their time wisely and ensure that they are not behind the coursework.

Expedited Graduations

Fourth-year students have been greatly impacted by recent events. The final weeks of medical school have been cut short and in most cases, graduations have been expedited or canceled.

After three and a half years of hard work, the last few weeks are a time to travel with friends, go to match day, and carry out other activities that one didn't have time to do because of a busy schedule. However, for most fourth years, that won't be the case this year because of the pandemic. They have to sacrifice these luxuries to join the struggle against Covid-19.

Many new graduates have already started practicing much sooner than they anticipated. Some states have given special licenses to fresh graduates. For example, in an effort to add 700 doctors to enhance the coronavirus response, the State of Massachusetts is giving 90-day medical licenses to new graduates.

Analysts Believe Covid-19 Will Produce Better Doctors

Most fresh graduates have been compelled to rush into hospital wards even before they start residency. Their dedication and eagerness are inspiring. The path ahead might look difficult. However, according to analysts at Residents Medical, these students will emerge from it as better healers. They will be transformed by the experience and medical education will be positively impacted, for the benefit of society.

