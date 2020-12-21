Covina, CA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage that is developed through fermentation of rice for a long time. The starches in the drink are firstly converted into a sugar, which later turns into alcohol. The drink contains a moderate percentage of alcohol and is consumed mostly for relaxation and other purposes.

The global sake market accounted for US$ 9.20 billion in 2019and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%.

The report "Global Sake Market, By Range (Intopremium, Medium, and Low), By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.





Request a free Sample copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4514





Key Highlights:

In March 2019, Takara Sake USA Inc. introduced Sho Chiku Bai Sho premium range of sake. This will enhance the product offerings of the company and helps the consumers to choose from a wide range of categories.

In February 2016, Nestle Japan launched alcohol-inspired sake kitkat in Japan. The sake chocolate claimed to contain 0.8% alcohol within it.

Promotional programs, events, and other activities have all contributed to Sake Market growth. As a result of high product demand, there is an increase in the number of export activities for the product across several countries.

Analyst View:

Increase in export of sake

The high demand for sake from several countries across the world will lead to an increase in the sake market growth rate in the coming years. With the declining trend for the sake market in Asia Pacific, the companies operating in that region have shifted their focus on promoting the drink in other parts of the world. There is an immense scope of expansion for the sake market in some Asian countries, Europe, and North America, where Japanese food is highly appreciated and dining out at Japanese food joints and restaurants is a part of regular life. Activities such as promotional programs and events have all contributed to sake market growth. As a result of high product demand, there is an increase in the number of export activities for the product across several countries. The sake of exports to the US has grown multiple times in the past few years owing to its extra-ordinary sensory characteristic to drink and high inclination of people of the states toward traditionally styled drinks.

Development of sake-infused product

The trend of infusing sake with ingredients and beverages, such as chocolates and beer growing rapidly as they form an exotic combination and hold the potential to gain customer attention. KItkat Japan has already launched an alcohol inspired sake kitkat in the country that has gained immense popularity since its launch. The idea of the development of sake infused product witness the rapid demand growth due to its novel nature and its characteristics.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sake Market”, By Range (Intopremium, Medium, and Low), By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029





Request a PDF Brochure @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4514





Key Market Insights from the report:

The global sake market accounted for US$ 9.20 billion in 2019and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of range, type, and region.

Depending upon range, the low segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. At present, around 70%–80% of the sake produced is non-premium or low priced Futsushu, also called as regular ‘table Sake’ or Sanzoshu. Sanzoshu is called as triple sake; referring to the 3-fold increase in yield the addition of raw ethanol can deliver the cost-conscious brewer.These types are typically brewed for maximum yield and value, using cheaper rice grades that are generally less polished under 30% removed and then brewed with significant amounts of distilled alcohol and sometimes other additives.

Depending upon type, the ordinary sake segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing use of ordinary sakes in foodservice industry is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

By region, North America holds the significant share of the global sake market due to the high use of this beverage by consumers. Moreover, the sake market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The US and Canada are among the leading countries in terms of sake consumption.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Sake-Market-4514

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global sake market includes Aramasa Co, Ltd., Asahishuzo CO., Ltd., Blue Current Brewery, Gekkeikan Sake Co., Ltd, Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd, Kanpai London Craft Sake, Ozeki Corporation, Sun Masamune Pty Limited, Takara Sake USA Inc., and Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd..

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Browse Related Reports:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com