Covina, CA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage that is developed through fermentation of rice for a long time. The starches in the drink are firstly converted into a sugar, which later turns into alcohol. The drink contains a moderate percentage of alcohol and is consumed mostly for relaxation and other purposes.
The global sake market accounted for US$ 9.20 billion in 2019and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%.
The report "Global Sake Market, By Range (Intopremium, Medium, and Low), By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Request a free Sample copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4514
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increase in export of sake
The high demand for sake from several countries across the world will lead to an increase in the sake market growth rate in the coming years. With the declining trend for the sake market in Asia Pacific, the companies operating in that region have shifted their focus on promoting the drink in other parts of the world. There is an immense scope of expansion for the sake market in some Asian countries, Europe, and North America, where Japanese food is highly appreciated and dining out at Japanese food joints and restaurants is a part of regular life. Activities such as promotional programs and events have all contributed to sake market growth. As a result of high product demand, there is an increase in the number of export activities for the product across several countries. The sake of exports to the US has grown multiple times in the past few years owing to its extra-ordinary sensory characteristic to drink and high inclination of people of the states toward traditionally styled drinks.
Development of sake-infused product
The trend of infusing sake with ingredients and beverages, such as chocolates and beer growing rapidly as they form an exotic combination and hold the potential to gain customer attention. KItkat Japan has already launched an alcohol inspired sake kitkat in the country that has gained immense popularity since its launch. The idea of the development of sake infused product witness the rapid demand growth due to its novel nature and its characteristics.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sake Market”, By Range (Intopremium, Medium, and Low), By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Request a PDF Brochure @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4514
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global sake market accounted for US$ 9.20 billion in 2019and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of range, type, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Sake-Market-4514
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global sake market includes Aramasa Co, Ltd., Asahishuzo CO., Ltd., Blue Current Brewery, Gekkeikan Sake Co., Ltd, Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd, Kanpai London Craft Sake, Ozeki Corporation, Sun Masamune Pty Limited, Takara Sake USA Inc., and Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd..
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
Browse Related Reports:
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: