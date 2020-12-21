Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Currently, only severe forms of diabetic retinopathy such as PDR and severe NPDR are managed with pharmacotherapy. The standard of care for DME and RVO are anti-angiogenic agents which inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).



The most frequently used anti-VEGF drugs are Roche/Genentech's humanized antibodies Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab), and Bayer/Regeneron's fusion protein Eylea (aflibercept). Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors can be used to treat patients with comorbid hypertension and diabetic retinopathy, while corticosteroids Alimera's Iluvien (fluocinolone acetonide), Allergan's Ozurdex (dexamethasone), and MaQaid (triamcinolone acetonide) can be used to treat people with RVO.



There are nine pharmaceutical markets covered in this report and forecast model (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, and Australia). The publisher estimates that drug sales for DR in 2019 were approximately $3.6B across the nine major markets. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $8.6B at a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth will be driven by the launch of longer-acting anti-angiogenic products, topical, and oral drug candidates, which are expected to increase patient compliance, addressing some of the key clinical unmet needs for this indication.



The DR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2029 to 2029, reaching a global value of $8.6B.

The publisher projects that the marketed for DR, DME, and RVO will experience growth driven by the launch of long-acting anti-angiogenic products, topical, and oral drug candidates.

Drug developers are also focusing on producing non-steroidal ocular implants and oral DME products that increase patients' compliance. These products will reduce the need for patients to attend frequent hospital appointments in order to receive treatment.

Despite the clear signs of innovation in the DR pipeline, growth will be limited by the loss of market exclusivity for the major brands of anti-VEGFs: Lucentis, Eylea, and Avastin. The emergence of biosimilars will also negatively impact sales by taking critical patient share away from branded products over the forecast window.

DME is the most sight-threatening complication of DR and this indication is the focus of most drug developers in this therapy area.

The top selling drug for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy in 2029 will be Boehringer Ingelheim's BI-1467335 because the oral therapy is expected to be well received by patients who will appreciate the convenience of being table to self-administer the drug. Furthermore, BI-1467335 is expected to launch in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Australia by the end of the forecast window.

The top selling drug for proliferative diabetic retinopathy in 2029 will be Novartis' brolucizumab because of its established efficacy profile and lower frequency of administration, compared to Roche's Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Bayer/Regeneron's Eylea (aflibercept).

As well as Novartis' brolucizumab, other drugs that are specifically in development for retinal vein occlusion are Graybug Vision's sunitinib malate CR, Addmedica's hydroxyurea, and Chengdu Kanghong's conbercept.

Brolucizumab is expected to be the top selling drug in this cohort with conbercept taking the second position with estimated sales of $295.2M in 2029. Both brolucizumab and conbercept are marketed for age-related macular degeneration, have well understood safety and efficacy profiles, and are injected less frequently than Lucentis, Eylea, and Avastin.

Products focusing on inhibiting neovascularization will generate $6.8B in sales in 2029, followed by anti-neoplastic agents and erythropoietin modulators generating $431.6M and $421.7M in the final year of the forecast window, respectively.

Some unmet needs such as the need for a more manageable frequency of administration for intravitreal agents will be better addressed in markets such as the US and 5EU, where drugs such as Adverum

Biotechnologies' gene therapy ADVM-022 and Novartis' LKA-651 will launch.

The presence of first-in-class products in the pipeline is evidence of breakthroughs in research allowing more diverse therapeutic targets to be identified and explored in R&D strategies.

