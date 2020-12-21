Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Memory Database Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-memory database market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. An in-memory database (IMDB) relies on random-access memory (RAM) to store and manage data in a compressed and non-relational format. It is more volatile and controls different parts of the database through direct pointers and allows real-time analysis and data reporting compared to conventional disk-based databases. It also eliminates the need for query data from a disk, which helps attain faster transactions and multi-user concurrency. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in interactive online gaming, geospatial processing and developing embedded software systems worldwide. Moreover, as it reduces data indexing and IT costs, it finds application in business intelligence (BI) for storing historical data on metrics.
The widespread adoption of big data analytics, in confluence with the escalating demand for managing high-performance computing (HPC), represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the IMDB market. Moreover, with the growing focus on precision medicine, IMDB is gaining traction in the healthcare industry to expand functionality and improve the safety of medical devices. It also assists in real-time analysis of electronic health records, which is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the development of non-volatile random-access memory (NVRAM) allows IMDB to maintain data after a power outage or computer crash.
Furthermore, the application of IMDBs is increasing in cloud-based applications and e-commerce websites to improve speed and scalability. Other factors such as the rising adoption of cloud services, escalating demand for online gaming and the increasing utilization of e-commerce channels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, consequent lockdowns and social distancing measures promoted by governments of various countries are influencing the market positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global in-memory database market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Altibase Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Datastax, Enea AB, IBM Corporation, Kognitio Ltd., Mcobject LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Teradata Corporation and VoltDB Inc.
Formats available: