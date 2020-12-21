Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Memory Database Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-memory database market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. An in-memory database (IMDB) relies on random-access memory (RAM) to store and manage data in a compressed and non-relational format. It is more volatile and controls different parts of the database through direct pointers and allows real-time analysis and data reporting compared to conventional disk-based databases. It also eliminates the need for query data from a disk, which helps attain faster transactions and multi-user concurrency. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in interactive online gaming, geospatial processing and developing embedded software systems worldwide. Moreover, as it reduces data indexing and IT costs, it finds application in business intelligence (BI) for storing historical data on metrics.



The widespread adoption of big data analytics, in confluence with the escalating demand for managing high-performance computing (HPC), represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the IMDB market. Moreover, with the growing focus on precision medicine, IMDB is gaining traction in the healthcare industry to expand functionality and improve the safety of medical devices. It also assists in real-time analysis of electronic health records, which is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the development of non-volatile random-access memory (NVRAM) allows IMDB to maintain data after a power outage or computer crash.



Furthermore, the application of IMDBs is increasing in cloud-based applications and e-commerce websites to improve speed and scalability. Other factors such as the rising adoption of cloud services, escalating demand for online gaming and the increasing utilization of e-commerce channels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, consequent lockdowns and social distancing measures promoted by governments of various countries are influencing the market positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global in-memory database market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global in-memory database market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, data type, application, end user and vertical.



Breakup by Data Type:

Relational

NoSQL

NewSQL

Breakup by Application:

Customer Experience Management

Design & Innovation

Operation Optimization

Marketing Management

Real-Time Analysis and Decision-making

Others

Breakup by End User:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telcom & ITES

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Altibase Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Datastax, Enea AB, IBM Corporation, Kognitio Ltd., Mcobject LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Teradata Corporation and VoltDB Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-memory database market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-memory database market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-memory database market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-Memory Database Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Data Type

6.1 Relational

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 NoSQL

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 NewSQL

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Customer Experience Management

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Design & Innovation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Operation Optimization

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Marketing Management

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Real-Time Analysis and Decision-making

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 SMEs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail & E-commerce

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Government & Defense

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Telcom & ITES

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Altibase Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Amazon Web Services

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Datastax

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Enea AB

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 IBM Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Kognitio Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Mcobject LLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Oracle Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 SAP SE

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Tableau Software

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Teradata Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 VoltDB Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



