Atari announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement

Paris, December 21, 2020 – 17h40 – ATARI (ISIN : FR0010478248 - ATA, PEA-PME eligible), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announces the launch of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights in the form of a private placement of c. 5 million euros through the issuance of new shares, in accordance with the 23rd and 24th resolutions of the combined general meeting of shareholders dated September 29, 2019 and the authorization of the meeting of the Board of Directors of December 21, 2020 (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will amount to a maximum of 10% of the share capital of the Company and there will be an application for admission to trading of the new shares on the Euronext Paris market.

The placement will be mainly conducted in France and the rest of the European Union with a limited number of investors or qualified investors, in accordance with article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The Company has already received expressions of interest to participate in the Transaction, notably from Ker Ventures LLC for a minimum amount of 0.6M€ in cash, LR Interactive Holding for a minimum amount of 1M€ in cash and Nvizzio Creations Inc. for a minimum amount of 1M€ by way of offsetting of receivables.

The funds raised will enable the Company to finance the commercial development of the Atari VCS and to strengthen the development of the games division.

In accordance with the 23rd resolution of the combined general meeting of shareholders dated September 30, 2019, the issuance price of the new shares will be at least equal to eighty percent (80%) of the weighted average share price over the twenty (20) trading days preceding its determination.

Settlement-delivery of the new shares issued in connection with the Private Placement and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is expected to occur on December 28, 2020. The new shares will carry current rights and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris under the same ISIN code FR0010478248 - ATA.

Louis Capital Market LLP / Midcap Partners is acting as Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the Transaction.

EuroLand Corporate is acting as financial advisor on the Transaction.

In accordance with article 211-3 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the offer of the Company’s shares in the context of this capital increase conducted in the form of a private placement will not give rise to a prospectus subject to review by the AMF.

Detailed information regarding the Company, in particular regarding its business activity, its results and corresponding risk factors is included in the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on October 28, 2020 under the number D.20-0906, including the annual financial report 2019-2020, which can be accessed, together with other regulated information and all of the press releases of the Company, on its website ( www.atari-investisseurs.fr ).

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Disclaimer

In France, the aforementioned offer of Atari shares will be made exclusively through a private placement, in accordance with article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and the applicable regulatory provisions. It does not constitute a public offering within the meaning of article L. 411-1 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Accordingly, no prospectus will be published or reviewed by the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Concerning the Member States of the European Economic Space having transposed Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated November 4, 2003 (as modified in particular by Directive 2010/73/EU, insofar as this directive was transposed in each of the Member States of the European Economic Space) (the “Prospectus Directive”), no actions have been or will be undertaken to enable a public offering of the marketable securities that are the subject of this press release, making it necessary to publish a prospectus in any of the Member States.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to subscribe or purchase, nor a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe, Atari's shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which the transaction may be subject to restrictions. Marketable securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without being registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 as modified (the “US Securities Act”), it being specified that Atari’s share has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act and that Atari has no intention of making a public offering of Atari shares in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

In certain countries, the dissemination of this press release may be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this press release should inquire about and comply with possible local restrictions.

