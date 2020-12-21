Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global containerized data center market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. A containerized data center refers to a modular and portable data center pre-installed inside a shipping container. The containers, or pods, can house all the essential data center components, such as servers, racks, power, heating, cooling, networking, storage and computing devices. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, they require minimal operational space, aid in managing heavy data traffic and act as a caching and data aggregation point between the users and the servers. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, information technology (IT), defense, healthcare and education.
Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions by organizations, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for portable and energy-efficient data centers with plug-and-play capabilities. In line with this, the increasing demand for edge computing and scalable data computing solutions is also driving the market growth.
Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has further led to the utilization of digital banking solutions that are based on containerized data centers, thereby providing growth opportunities to the market players. Various technological advancements, such as the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and disaster recovery systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Organizations are deploying containerized data centers to secure their data stored in disaster-prone areas and ensuring optimal performance without disturbing the core systems. Other factors, including the increasing demand for these data centers from the defense sectors, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global containerized data center market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global containerized data center market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type of container, organization size, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Type of Container:
Breakup by Organization Size:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group), Schneider Electric SE and ZTE Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
