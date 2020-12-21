Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command And Control System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A command and control system is an operational architecture comprising hardware, software, standards, common procedures, applications and interface that collectively offers connectivity across all levels of command. Command and control systems offer complete, accurate, and real-time information, thereby enabling military to carryout situational awareness, readiness assessment, force planning, and support for intelligence during mission critical operations or in battlefield. These systems allow commanders in the battlefield or concerned agencies to effectively plan and execute military/mission critical operations. The global command & control system market is poised to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period 2020 - 2028.



The global command & control system market was valued at US$ 15.17 billion in 2018 and reached US$ 15.66 billion in 2019. It is further expected to reach US$ 20.79 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Increasing incidences of terror attacks across the globe is identified as one of the major factors propelling demand for command and control system that help combat and limit terror attacks. In addition, after a period of slow down and declining military budgets, the global military expenditure grew by 3.6% in 2019, representing the largest growth since 2010.



The research study on command and control market includes exhaustive analysis of the market influencing and limiting factors related to global command and control system market industry. The report also includes current and future industry trends in the global as well as regional command and control system market. The report includes extensive information of demand-supply, advertising and promotion and pricing trends. High level analysis such as market attractive and comparative analysis included in the report helps industry players to identify key investment areas in this industry.



The market study of command and control system market also provides market estimates and forecast of different platforms of command and control system market in the global, regional and country level markets in terms of revenue (US$ billion). This market is classified on the basis of platforms and region. The report also includes cross sectional analysis on the regional level i.e. regional market size by platform type. This study includes market historical market size (2018 & 2019), and forecast for the period 2020 - 2028 in terms of revenue.



Command and control solutions used in land-based applications represents largest market share in 2019. The segment is expected to maintain its dominating position through the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Command and control system is essential to execute military operations. Countries across the world are investing in advanced information management solutions that effectively exchange information, regardless of the equipment and origin. In addition increasing spending on defense and military technologies is expected to support the growth of this market. Manufacturers across the globe are focusing on development of command and control solutions that support both national and multinational operations.



The airborne segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period with increasing investment in air forces development across the world.



The global command and control system market is classified into four major regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The Rest of the world is further classified into South America, Africa and Middle East.



Asia Pacific represents the most lucrative regional market for command and control systems worldwide. The region is poised to register robust growth during the forecast period, offering significant investment and growth opportunities for providers and all other participants across the command and control systems value chain. The command and control systems market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven countries including China and India. Factors such as presence of large defense sector in these countries coupled with ongoing terror activities in the region are expected to result in the continued investments towards effective command and control systems. Moreover, ongoing geo-political conflicts in the South China Sea along with tensions across the Pakistan, India, China and Bhutan border are expected to fuel investments towards national and border security. Some of the other key growth markets in the Asia Pacific region included North Korea, South Korea and Japan, among others. There the overall Asia Pacific command and control systems market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



