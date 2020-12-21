Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Battery Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Industrial Battery from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Industrial Battery as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Types Segment:
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS
CHAPTER 3 PREFACE
3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE
3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 RESEARCH METHOD
CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES
4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS
CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 DRIVERS
5.3 RESTRAINTS
5.4 OPPORTUNITIES
5.5 THREATS
CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS
6.2 Industrial Battery ANALYSIS
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS
CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1 LATEST NEWS
7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION
7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT
7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS
CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS
8.1 EXPORT OF Industrial Battery BY REGION
8.2 IMPORT OF Industrial Battery BY REGION
8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE
CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Industrial Battery MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2015-2025)
9.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE
9.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND BY END USE
9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Industrial Battery MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2015-2025)
10.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE
10.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND BY END USE
10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Industrial Battery MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2015-2025)
11.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE
11.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND BY END USE
11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Industrial Battery MARKET IN EUROPE (2015-2025)
12.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE
12.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND BY END USE
12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Industrial Battery MARKET IN MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE
13.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND BY END USE
13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Industrial Battery MARKET (2015-2020)
14.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE
14.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND BY END USE
14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Industrial Battery MARKET FORECAST (2020-2025)
15.1 Industrial Battery MARKET SIZE FORECAST
15.2 Industrial Battery DEMAND FORECAST
15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST
CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS
16.1 Saft
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Saft
16.1.4 Saft Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Johnson Controls
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Johnson Controls
16.2.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Hitachi Chemical
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Hitachi Chemical
16.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 EXIDE
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of EXIDE
16.4.4 EXIDE Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 GS Yuasa
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of GS Yuasa
16.5.4 GS Yuasa Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Narada
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Narada
16.6.4 Narada Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Fengfan
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Fengfan
16.7.4 Fengfan Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Vision
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Industrial Battery Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Vision
16.8.4 Vision Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
