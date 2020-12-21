Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Logger Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Data Logger from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers following regions:
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Data Logger as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Applications Segment:
Types Segment:
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS
CHAPTER 3 PREFACE
3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE
3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 RESEARCH METHOD
CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES
4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS
CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 DRIVERS
5.3 RESTRAINTS
5.4 OPPORTUNITIES
5.5 THREATS
CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS
6.2 Data Logger ANALYSIS
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS
CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1 LATEST NEWS
7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION
7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT
7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS
CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS
8.1 EXPORT OF Data Logger BY REGION
8.2 IMPORT OF Data Logger BY REGION
8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE
CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Data Logger MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2015-2025)
9.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE
9.2 Data Logger DEMAND BY END USE
9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Data Logger MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2015-2025)
10.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE
10.2 Data Logger DEMAND BY END USE
10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Data Logger MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2015-2025)
11.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE
11.2 Data Logger DEMAND BY END USE
11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Data Logger MARKET IN EUROPE (2015-2025)
12.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE
12.2 Data Logger DEMAND BY END USE
12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Data Logger MARKET IN MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE
13.2 Data Logger DEMAND BY END USE
13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Data Logger MARKET (2015-2020)
14.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE
14.2 Data Logger DEMAND BY END USE
14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Data Logger MARKET FORECAST (2020-2025)
15.1 Data Logger MARKET SIZE FORECAST
15.2 Data Logger DEMAND FORECAST
15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST
CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS
16.1 National Instruments
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of National Instruments
16.1.4 National Instruments Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Omega Engineering
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Omega Engineering
16.2.4 Omega Engineering Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Testo
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Testo
16.3.4 Testo Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Phoenix Contact
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Phoenix Contact
16.4.4 Phoenix Contact Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Rohde & Schwarz
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Rohde & Schwarz
16.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Yokogawa Electric
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Yokogawa Electric
16.6.4 Yokogawa Electric Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 HIOKI
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of HIOKI
16.7.4 HIOKI Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Vaisala
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Vaisala
16.8.4 Vaisala Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Rotork
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Rotork
16.9.4 Rotork Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Pico Technology
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Data Logger Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Pico Technology
16.10.4 Pico Technology Data Logger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep65kx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: