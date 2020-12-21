Spiritual Master Sankarshan Das is to offer guidance on how the planet can become a more peaceful place in his latest book: "Conquer Your Mind and Deliver the World".

Spiritual Master Sankarshan Das is to offer guidance on how the planet can become a more peaceful place in his latest book: "Conquer Your Mind and Deliver the World".

Austin, TX, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas-based Sankarshan Das is a self-realization Guru who has thousands of followers worldwide and lectures as a motivational speaker all over the world.



Due for release in 2021, his book details his life's journey and history of his own spiritual awakening; offers guidance to readers on their own spiritual awakening, and how the world can become awakened to a higher enlightened consciousness.

His book will reveal how a simple formula will achieve perfect happiness and peace of mind, what we can do right now to bring peace and help tackle global issues.

He said: "Lacking a common center, human civilization has been cast into chaos for many centuries. Life was not meant to be this way. We are meant to be peaceful and happy living in a flourishing global society."

Das claims to have been blessed with the formula for a perfect global society and through his book "Conquer Your Mind and Deliver the World" is on a mission to educate the world how every person can make a remarkable revolutionary difference for the benefit of all.

During the late 1960s, at the height of the Woodstock era, Das was an avant-garde singer and songwriter who shared the stage with musical luminaries like Jefferson Airplane and The Grateful Dead.

Even then, though, he felt there was something greater calling him – a spiritual light that beckoned Sankarshan Das into a sublime and powerful work. After years of intense searching and after a period of deep meditation and prayer, he was blessed to find a spiritual master in 1971.

As a dedicated disciple of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Das has for the past half a century tasted the sweetest adventure of ever-deepening self-discovery and ever-widening global outreach that has led him to circle the globe again and again.

He has gained the most valuable association of the planet's greatest visionaries and luminaries and impacted the hearts of tens of thousands of his students and disciples.

He is available for interview to discuss his book further, and can be contacted on 512-835-8400 or email:

sd@worldleader.com.

WorldLeader.com





