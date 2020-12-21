DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based citizen engagement technologies and services, today announced the launch of its Vaccine Communications Toolkit, a new set of tools and real-time data that will equip governments at all levels with proven solutions to build public trust in the vaccine, reach at-risk communities, and measure the effectiveness of national outreach programs. The toolkit includes several free tools, available to any local, state, or federal government organization, that are designed to accelerate vaccine communications strategies and boost their effectiveness.
“Building trust and transparency around vaccine administration poses one of the greatest and most important government communications challenges of our time,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “Government leaders need communications playbooks that leverage direct, digital channels and community personalization to enable several critical goals: build trust in the vaccine, convey when and how to get vaccinated, and for some, provide reminders for full vaccination compliance. Granicus is ready and eager to provide agencies with the tools, community access, and real-time data to more effectively reach, engage, and impact more of their constituents as part of this national imperative.”
With the Vaccine Communications Toolkit, governments will be able to formulate a cost-effective plan that’s grounded in best practices and built to quickly drive action. The toolkit includes:
“Ensuring the health and safety of our constituents is our top priority. In 2020, this objective was put to the test. Looking ahead, we see a light at the end of the tunnel, and we need to do everything in our power to get there as effectively as possible,” said Mathieu Cavell, Community Relations and Resilience for Leon County, Florida. “This will start and end with clear, transparent and consistent communication about the vaccines with our community. We are in a fundamental battle with social media-driven misinformation, with dire consequences. Granicus has been a long-time partner in helping us communicate and engage directly with citizens in the modern, digital channels in which they live. Access to the Vaccine Communications Toolkit will allow us to broadly reach residents in our community with proven communications and messaging, responsive to a dynamic environment, that we are confident will help us get to the other side of this virus with widescale immunity.”
The Vaccine Communications Toolkit marks Granicus’ latest effort to support federal, state, and local governments through the COVID-19 crisis. In April, Granicus introduced free, easily embeddable web tools that aggregate, curate, and present factual COVID-19 content from the nation’s most-trusted government sources for widespread community access. Generating more than 5 billion COVID-related messages this year, these tools helped to deliver timely, relevant COVID-19 information directly to the public, bringing citizens closer to relevant regional information to keep them safe. Now, Granicus is proud to shift its attention to the cure, using the same proven tools and services.
For more information about the Vaccine Communications Toolkit, please visit: http://granicus.com/COVID-vaccine.
