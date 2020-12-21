Mainz, Germany, December 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will hold a press conference including a video webcast on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine development program of its lead vaccine candidate BNT162b2. The event will be held virtual and in English:



International press conference at 09.00am CET / 03.00am ET

Participants may also access the press conference, including the video webcast, on https://biontech.de/ under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor & Media section of the website. A recording of the press conference will be available on the same day. Additional media materials including images and videos can be accessed through the following link: press kit .

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

