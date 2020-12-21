Austin, TX, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country announces Christiana Ennis, CMCA®, as its new business development manager.

Ms. Ennis has been involved in the property management industry for more than six years. During that time, she has served in a variety of roles, including guest services manager, lifestyle coordinator, executive assistant, new home sales counselor, and most recently as a community manager for Associa Hill Country. As the branch’s new business development manager, Ms. Ennis will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Christiana’s exceptional relationship management skills and experience working directly with our valued clients makes her the perfect choice to be our branch’s new business development manager,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “We know she will leverage her knowledge of working with homeowners’ association boards, her understanding of board operations, and her proven customer service abilities to aid our team as we continue to deliver unsurpassed management services.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com