TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced that it was named the winner of the Vendor-Specialist award at the ARN Innovation Awards 2020. The Australian-based awards honor the best and brightest IT channel players within nine categories. The Vendor category recognizes vendors helping partners deliver innovative solutions to customers through leading-edge technology and channel-centric programs.



For its nomination, ConnectWise put forward IT Nation Certify, a free cybersecurity education and training program that was launched in November 2019. The program was the first known cybersecurity training program designed specifically for technology solutions providers (TSPs) within the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. More than 6,300 TSPs globally and over 625 individual TSPs in ANZ successfully completed the program.

“Security breaches within the ANZ region can be devastating and costly, sometimes leading to the unfortunate closure of SME businesses. ConnectWise Certify was developed to tackle this growing issue and provide cybersecurity training to our customers so they can implement best practices and processes to protect their customers against security threats,” said Malcolm Ferguson, director of sales, APAC, ConnectWise. “We are honored to have received an ARN Innovation Award two years in a row. This award is a testament to the work we are doing to empower owners of TSP practices, as well as their service and sales leaders and engineers, with the knowledge necessary to build successful cybersecurity practices.”

IT Nation Certify focuses on the foundations of cybersecurity, including industry standards, best practices and technology alignment, backed up by sessions tailored specifically for sales professionals and engineers. The courses are updated regularly to address new cyber threats and current events so TSPs can help ensure the security of their clients, which is critical for businesses to continue operating productively and with minimal disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARN Innovative Awards was held virtually on December 9 and was hosted by Australian writer and comedian Anna Daniels. The ARN Awards have been running for 14 years and continue to celebrate and reward excellence across the Australian channel, spanning value-add resellers, managed service providers, system integrators as well as independent software vendors, start-ups and born-in-the-cloud players.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise.com.