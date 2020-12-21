New York , Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Capital, the trusted source of technology news and analysis, is highlighting recent comments from CEOs at top streaming companies like Disney, Netflix, NextechAR, fuboTV and Roku.



Streaming is reshaping industries at a record pace, from entertainment to events, and challenging the paradigm of long-held business models. Nowhere is this more evident than Warner Media’s game-changing decision to drop its suite of blockbuster new releases onto the HBO Max platform – a big win for the streaming business and sending shockwaves through the establishment in the process.

As 2020 draws to a close, the streaming business is poised to reach new heights. Tech Capital shines the spotlight on comments from leaders who are disrupting the year’s most-watched tech sector.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) David Gandler, co-founder and CEO: “Firmly at the intersection of megatrends”

“Q3 was the strongest quarter in fuboTV’s history, exceeding targets in all of our key metrics: subscription revenue grew 64% year-over-year, ad revenue grew 153% year-over-year and we ended the quarter with an all-time high of 455,000 paid subscribers. A heavy sports calendar, busy news cycle and Hollywood’s fall entertainment season delivered many viewing options for consumers. We continued to grow fuboTV’s premium, personal viewing experience with the launch of new product features and new programming including Disney Media Networks (ABC, ESPN, many more), MLB Network, NBC News Now and more.”

Added Edgar Bronfman Jr, executive chairman, fuboTV: “Our successful public offering in October demonstrated confidence in fuboTV’s strategy, and investor excitement has continued to grow. We believe fuboTV sits firmly at the intersection of three megatrends: the secular decline of traditional TV viewership, the shift of TV ad dollars to connected TVs and online sports wagering, a market which we intend to enter. As a result, we believe our growth opportunities are numerous. Our optimism in the future of fuboTV and the live TV streaming business has never been stronger.”

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos: “Embracing the shift to streaming entertainment”

“Competition for consumers’ time and engagement remains vibrant. Linear television and other big categories of entertainment, like video games and user-generated content from YouTube and TikTok are all vying for consumers’ attention and are strong drivers of screen time usage. We remain quite small relative to overall screen time.

“This past quarter, we saw the debut of Comcast’s Peacock, which comes on the heels of the launch of HBO Max and Disney+. Disney’s recent management reorganization signals that it is embracing the shift to streaming entertainment. We’re thrilled to be competing with Disney and a growing number of other players to entertain people; both consumers and content creators will benefit from our mutual desire to bring the best stories to audiences all over the world.

“We’ll continue to focus on pleasing our members and improving our service as quickly as possible so that we can be everyone's first choice for online entertainment.”

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “The future of events and experiences will be a hybrid model”

NexTech recently announced the launch of ARoom, a collaborative streaming solution with artificial intelligence and augmented reality enhancements. ARoom integrates with NexTech’s existing Virtual Experience Platform (VEP) and its ARitize software-as-a-service offerings, and the company plans to also offer ARoom as a stand-alone service similar to Zoom.

AR and AI functionality will be available throughout the streaming interface, allowing for virtual and hybrid event experiences that break the confines of attendee computers and mobile devices, the company said. Without the need for a third-party provider like Zoom, NexTech will be able to incorporate AR into the streaming experience by utilizing presenter holograms, AR objects, AR filters similar to Snapchat and more.

“We’re thrilled to be adding the ‘ARoom’ streaming platform to our growing portfolio of event and experience management products. Having these technologies in house and built into our platforms will allow us to realize the power of AR features today and into the future as products like AR glasses become widespread. With this new streaming capability NexTech AR is well-positioned to become a leader in the growing virtual events space and is poised to grow rapidly as we move into 2021,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR, “The future of events and experiences will be a hybrid model, incorporating both in-person and virtual elements and we’re constantly challenging ourselves to offer our clients products and solutions that aren’t just seamless and easy to use, but really provide a wow factor for event managers and attendees. We believe ‘ARoom’ will be that “wow” and a major game-changer for this industry both on our platform and as a stand-alone product.”

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Chapek: “Audiences embracing high-quality streaming content”

The response from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive. Everywhere that we’ve launched Disney+, audiences have embraced the wide array of high-quality entertainment, both original and library content. I’m pleased to report that, as of the end of the fourth quarter, Disney+ had more than 73 million paid subscribers – far surpassing our expectations in just its first year. And we’re continuing to see positive trends.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony Wood: “Services that are adopting a growth-marketing mindset are winning”

“As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to accelerate the shift of viewing away from traditional linear and pay-TV, we continued to invest in competitive differentiation and execute well against our strategic plan. During the quarter, we achieved a 43% year-over-year active account growth rate and doubled the active account reach of The Roku Channel. Despite continued uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we are pleased with the trajectory of our business and believe that Roku remains well-positioned to help shape the future of television – including TV advertising – around the world.

“An important investment area for Roku is building valuable endemic content marketing and payment capabilities that help content publishers build and monetize large streaming audiences. Services that adopt a growth-marketing mindset and lean into these capabilities are winning.”

