DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (“CTO” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the payment of its previously announced special distribution in an aggregate amount of approximately $55.8 million (the “Special Distribution”). The Special Distribution is intended to ensure that the Company has distributed all of its previously undistributed earnings and profits attributable to taxable periods ended on or prior to December 31, 2019, as required in connection with the Company’s election to be taxable as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2020.



The Special Distribution was paid through an aggregate of approximately $5.6 million in cash and the issuance of 1,198,963 shares of the Company’s common stock, which was calculated based on the volume weighted average price of approximately $41.8646 measured over the three consecutive trading days ending on December 10, 2020. The Special Distribution was paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders had an opportunity to elect to receive the Special Distribution in the form of cash or additional shares of common stock, subject to an aggregate limit of $5.58 million of cash (excluding any cash paid in lieu of issuing fractional shares), which represented 10% of the aggregate amount of the Special Distribution. Shareholders who elected to receive payment in the form of cash received approximately $2.10 per share in cash and approximately 0.24 shares of common stock for each share held on the Record Date (with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares). Shareholders who elected to receive payment in additional shares of common stock, or who were treated as having elected to receive payment in additional shares of common stock due to failing to make an election prior to 5:00 PM ET on December 7, 2020, received approximately 0.29 shares of common stock for each share held on the Record Date (with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares). Shareholders holding shares of the Company’s common stock through a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee will receive their Special Distribution in accordance with the policies of their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee.

Immediately following the distribution, approximately 5,915,756 million shares of common stock were outstanding.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) is a publicly traded diversified real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.4 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust.

