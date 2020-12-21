LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, today announced an agreement to launch the WildCard Wallet across casinos operated by Seminole Gaming. A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub™ Wallet solution, WildCard Wallet is a mobile wallet solution that provides cashless, touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor. The Wildcard Wallet is currently live for funding electronic game play, as well as enabled for food and beverage and retail outlet purchases at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino. After the initial launch at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino, a rollout to other Seminole gaming locations, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, will be fully completed in the first quarter 2021.



CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on and off the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet application gives Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience – while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at retail locations and at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully cashless solution and manage their spend limits in support of responsible gaming.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International for the launch of the WildCard Wallet digital payment option across Seminole gaming locations,” said Darren Simmons, EVP and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. “Powered by our industry-leading CashClub Wallet solution, the WildCard Wallet will provide gaming patrons at these casinos with a digital payment solution which fulfills our collective goal of enabling the casino’s guests a fully cashless, mobile experience.”

This best-in-class mobile wallet serves as the catalyst for Everi’s transformation of gaming patron funding of gaming experiences, either on-premise or online. Everi’s launch of the new CashClub Wallet is the first step in its efforts to provide omni-channel experiences across the casino floor and across the gaming sector.

“Our strong partnership with Everi for the announced launch of this innovative cashless funding solution will bolster the security and ease of funding transactions as well as the interoperability with other back office tools to support our operations, such as Anti-Money Laundering, Know Your Customer, and providing tax forms for casino winnings,” stated John Eder, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. “The WildCard Wallet eliminates the need to handle cash at slot machines creating a frictionless experience for the customer and allows all patrons with flexible options to fund their gaming experience.”

About Everi Holdings

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 70 countries that include owned, licensed, or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity and Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock was recognized as one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power’s 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. HRI destinations are in the world’s greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

