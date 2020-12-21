Delta, B.C., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms’ quality, B.C.-grown dried flower products are now available to Canadian patients through a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. (“Shoppers”), one of Canada’s leading health, beauty and convenience retailers. Medical consumers in provinces and territories across Canada will now have access to Pure Sunfarms’ cannabis products, including 14g and 28g packs of dried flower.

The first of Pure Sunfarms’ cannabis products available include five varieties of 28g packs, and assorted sizes of signature strains Afghan Kush, White Rhino, Island Honey, Pink Kush, D. Bubba, and Headband. Pre-roll, oil and vape offerings will become available to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers patients in early 2021.

Registered patients across Canada can now purchase Pure Sunfarms’ products through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers marketplace, the largest national platform providing medical consumers with convenient, one-stop access to a broad assortment of safe, high-quality products to meet their medical cannabis needs. A dedicated team of cannabis-trained advisors and Pharmacists are available by phone or email for those patients who require guidance and support.

“This agreement is a big milestone for Pure Sunfarms as the leading producer of B.C.-grown cannabis products in Canada. This marks the first time medical patients in all provinces and territories will have access to the widest selection of our dried flower products,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers team, to offer consumers more choice and access to our products as the medical space evolves and grows in Canada.”

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

