Notification of sale of shares by Millicom Executives
Luxembourg, December 21, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that:
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com
Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Attachment
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
PR_Notification of sale of shares by Millicom Executives_122120FILE URL | Copy the link below
Logo TIGO MIC Blue.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: