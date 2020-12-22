Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is projected to be worth USD 82.71 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The nanopharmaceutical drugs market is observing a high demand attributed to the growing burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and immunological diseases across the globe. The WHO (World Health Organization) has released statistics that indicate that the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the nanopharmaceutical drugs market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the U.S. reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous year. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited made an announcement about signing a merger contract with Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of a potential therapeutic nanocatalyst for treating neurodegenerative diseases, as well as nanotechnology based-therapy for microbial infections.

Solid lipid nanoparticles are beneficial in controlling and targeting drug release. It offers advantages, such as excellent biocompatibility, enhanced pharmaceuticals' stability, high and increased drug content, easy sterilization, and enhanced scalability.

The protein-based nanopharmaceutical drugs sub-segment is estimated to account for a market valuation of USD 14.00 ± 7.00 billion, and the market size for nucleic acid-based nanopharmaceuticals is likely to be USD 7.00 ± 3.00 billion in the year 2020.

Several academic research laboratories are continually making advancements in the field of nanopharmaceutical, resulting in increased demand for nanopharmaceutical drugs.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow with the fastest CAGR during the period 2020-2027. The increased investment by public as well as private firms for the development of healthcare infrastructure and in R&D of nanopharmaceutical drugs are augmenting the growth of the market.

Key participants include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liposomes Polymeric Micelles Microemulsion Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Nanoemulsion Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiovascular/Physiology Anti-inflammatory/Immunology Neurology Anti-Infective Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Off-Line Pharmacies Retail On-Line Pharmacies



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



