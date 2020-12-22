Washington, DC, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Congress poised to pass a Covid-19 relief package this evening, the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) issued a statement praising the expected measure and emphasized the importance of policymakers acting quickly and decisively in the global race for electric drive technology as the world economy recovers from the pandemic. The trade group pointed to their release today of EV Leadership: A 5-Year Policy Plan, identifying policies that can be implemented in the next five years to secure U.S. leadership in electrification and build upon the measures taken in the relief package.

Electrifying the transportation sector, essential to achieve net-zero emissions and strengthening the economy, includes rapidly and continuously expanding the number of battery and fuel cell powered car, trucks, and non-road equipment, deploying supporting infrastructure, modernizing the grid and building a more robust supply and innovation chain of electric drive technologies.

EDTA President Genevieve Cullen said, “The relief package includes essential relief for people and businesses in need and it contains important policy measures that will strengthen the U.S. electric drive industry at a critical time. We look forward to working with Congress and the incoming Biden Administration to build on these policies to advance a comprehensive effort to electrify transportation.

Cullen continued, “Our EV Leadership Plan provides the policy blueprint to ensure U.S. leadership in electrified transportation technologies for the next century. An aggressive five-year plan is needed to secure our place in the global innovation race, while reducing emissions, creating jobs and opportunities throughout the economy, and making all our communities healthier and more livable. Other countries have continued, and even stepped up, their investment in electrification during the pandemic – we must do the same to win the future of mobility.”

EDTA’s unique cross-industry membership includes vehicle and equipment manufacturers, utilities, technology developers, component and infrastructure suppliers, and end users of electric drive technologies. The trade group believes that achieving the critically important goal of net-zero emissions transportation requires action across multiple sectors of the economy to electrify transportation. EDTA strongly supports the incoming Administration’s commitment to U.S. leadership in electrification and the association’s roadmap details how it can be achieved.

Policy action is needed in five key areas:

Scale the passenger vehicle market;

Accelerate commercial fleet adoption;

Expand infrastructure to support local, regional, and interstate charging and refueling options;

Build a 21st Century power grid to deliver an electrified transportation sector; and

Advance next-generation technology and the supply chain through research, development & deployment.

Genevieve Cullen concluded, “In this year-end package, Congress has included essential measures to expand e-mobility. The new Congress and Administration will have the opportunity to implement a comprehensive plan that catalyzes domestic innovation, investment and vision to lead the world in the electric mobility solutions and combat climate change. EDTA looks forward to working with all the supporters of U.S. leadership to build the future of mobility.”

EV Leadership: A 5-Year Policy Plan, an introductory letter from EDTA President Genevieve Cullen and endorsements from EDTA members can be found on the EDTA website.

