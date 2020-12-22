Los Angeles, California, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical schools have changed over the past hundred years. In 1900, Abraham Flexner- an educator, set a definite model for every medical school. After the introduction of that model, many medical schools of the era either dissolved or merged. Interestingly, many medical schools are still operating on the same model, but many accredited schools are working on a new model. This change is essential to embrace new technologies and the needs of human beings. Dr. Michael Everest of the Everest Foundation believes that this new medical school model needs the hour. He has helped hundreds of medical students achieve their goals by offering them the best placement services through a streamlined consultation and guidance process.





Medical School Model by Flexner





In 1900, Abraham introduced a simple Two Plus Two model. According to that model, medical students spend two years in a traditional academic school setting. Once they complete these first two years, they shadow medical professionals and learn directly in the field. In total, they spend two years in the classroom and two years in clinical situations. When it was released, this model was revolutionary and brought many remarkable doctors and physicians into the field.





A New Method





Given the world’s current state, Flexner's model of medical school just isn't as effective as it once was. The medical field is a vast one, and grasping every single concept of it only in two years is a challenge. No wonder doctors have had to compromise their sleep cycles in the past. The situation has changed dramatically over time. Today, many schools rely on a lecture format, but they don't stick with the same teaching style. Learning techniques have evolved. These days, medical students do discussions and handle diagnoses in a group format. Team-style learning has become pretty standard. One group studies one particular disease while the other focuses on another.





With the extreme depth of anatomy, a medical student can't be expected to know everything. However, when they study alongside their classmates in a group setting they can fill the knowledge gaps of each other; that’s exactly how doctors need to work in professional settings. They need to handle one critical case in a group setting, especially when it comes to diagnosis. Every physician participates in the chance to find the real cause of disease and problems.





Interactive Learning





Many schools allow students to learn quickly through clinical experience even before third-year clerkship begins. A small group learning technique is pretty standard. Before embarking on clinical experience, students learn to take a medical history and do physical examinations. The faculty, all seasoned doctors in their own right, enrich the learning of students through role-playing techniques. Medical schools welcome students from different parts of the world. This diversity brings students from diverse backgrounds who develop their own experiences, opinions, and perspectives. This diversity in medical schools lets medical students prepare well for dealing with a wide range of patients.





Financial Support of Medical Students





Dr. Michael Everest is the Chairman of the Everest Foundation and Resident Medical Group. His philanthropist and business interests offer guidance and consultation to medical graduates and international medical students. The Everest Foundation funds and supports many research programs to help medical students understand advanced concepts.





The Everest Foundation presents its continuous support to medical schools, doctoral fellows, graduate education programs, research, and medical residency positions. This foundation initiates scholarship opportunities for international students in low-income areas and is dedicated to providing support to higher learning institutes in third-world countries.





Dr. Michael Everest fully supports the new medical school model. He actively participates in fundraising events to boost the practical understanding of fresh medical graduates about several subjects. He believes that medical students are going to reshape the future of the world. They must receive continuous support so that they can serve mankind better than ever in the twenty-first century.