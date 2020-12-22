COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly announced today it earned the title of 2020 Experience Vendor of the Year from global, go-to-market business leader Ingram Micro Inc.



Presented annually, Ingram Micro’s Experience Vendor of the Year awards recognize the industry leader’s technology providers for outstanding partner engagement and work ethic, as well as an unwavering commitment to grow more profitably together as ONE. Ingram Micro selected NetAlly as Experience Vendor of the Year in NETWORKING, noting several reasons for the recognition including the team’s relentless focus on helping channel partners simplify complexity, bolster productivity levels and serve as trusted advisors.

“This year’s Ingram Micro Experience Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate our providers for their commitment, resilience, transformational leadership and innovative thinking,” says Jennifer Anaya, senior vice president of global marketing, Ingram Micro. “On behalf of our team and channel partners, thank you and congratulations to NetAlly for working harder and smarter to Imagine Next and make it happen when our partners and their customers needed IT most.”

“We’re pleased and grateful to Ingram Micro for recognizing NetAlly as a leading emerging vendor. Our customers have come to trust NetAlly’s innovative test and analysis solutions to help them manage and maintain today’s complex wired and Wi-Fi enterprise networks, and as a 100% channel-focused company we continue to earn the trust of our valued channel partners as well,” says Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO.

Excerpts from Ingram Micro’s 2020 Global Experience event can be found on Twitter under the hashtag #ImagineNext #ONEIngram. A complete listing of Ingram Micro’s 2020 Experience Vendor of the Year awards is listed here.

About NetAlly

The NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope™ nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

