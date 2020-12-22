AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) publishes its reporting dates for 2021, including the General Meeting of Shareholders:
|28 January 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 12-months of 2020
|26 February 2021:
|
|25 March 2021:
|Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
|30 March 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 2-months of 2021
|29 April 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 3-months of 2021
|27 May 2021:
|
|29 June 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 5-months of 2021
|29 July 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 6-months of 2021
|31 August 2021
|
|30 September 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 8-months of 2021
|28 October 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 9-months of 2021
|30 November 2021:
|
|30 December 2021:
|Preliminary financial results for 11-months of 2021
Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2020, as well as the half-year and interim results for 2021, on the dates to be set at a later stage, the Company will organize earning calls. Furthermore, during the course of the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects to present the strategic plan for 2021-2024.
The Company reserves the right to revise the dates and would notify the market in due time of any changes.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt
Ignitis grupė
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Ignitis_grupe_color-01.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: