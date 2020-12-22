HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today announces that Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on Monday January 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. EST (1 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. HKT).



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.” Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter, for 90 days.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS