STOCKHOLM – LIDDS (Nasdaq First North: LIDDS) announced today that the company will apply for a relisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021.
LIDDS is in a strong growth and expansion phase with several key projects in clinical and preclinical phases, including Phase III Liproca Depot out-licensing, the Phase I NanoZolid-docetaxel study and an extensive preclinical program in immuno-oncology.
“A listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a natural next step in the company´s development. A move to Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market can contribute to increased interest from a broader investor base while at the same time increase the visibility and exposure of LIDDS, in Sweden and globally”, said Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS.
“It is clear that our shareholder base has developed significantly in recent years, both in terms of number of shareholders and that we now have larger and longer-term institutional and private investors”, says Jan Törnell, Chairman of the Board of LIDDS.
A transition from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market has the potential to increase LIDDS visibility both locally and internationally.
For more information, please contact:
Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com
LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months or more. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.
