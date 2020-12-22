STOCKHOLM – LIDDS (Nasdaq First North: LIDDS) announced today that the company will apply for a relisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021.

LIDDS is in a strong growth and expansion phase with several key projects in clinical and preclinical phases, including Phase III Liproca Depot out-licensing, the Phase I NanoZolid-docetaxel study and an extensive preclinical program in immuno-oncology.

“A listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a natural next step in the company´s development. A move to Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market can contribute to increased interest from a broader investor base while at the same time increase the visibility and exposure of LIDDS, in Sweden and globally”, said Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS.

“It is clear that our shareholder base has developed significantly in recent years, both in terms of number of shareholders and that we now have larger and longer-term institutional and private investors”, says Jan Törnell, Chairman of the Board of LIDDS.

A transition from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market has the potential to increase LIDDS visibility both locally and internationally.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com