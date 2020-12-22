New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT in Manufacturing Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04660848/?utm_source=GNW





Based on component, the solutions segment leads the Iot in manufacturing market during the forecast period

With the increased number of networked sensors growing across the production sector, logistics and supply chain manufacturers are getting into a new generation of systems that enable various solutions, such as data management, device management, application management, network management, and smart surveillance.The ubiquity of these solutions and connected devices is finding applicability across multiple segments of the manufacturing and supply chain industry throughout the value chain.



Organizations across the manufacturing industry are adopting IoT solutions and services, as it enables them to monitor their assets and increase operational efficiency.Maintenance, repair, and operations of assets are of the utmost importance in any asset-intensive industry.



The key objective is to maximize the RoI of the current asset base as well as to reduce the cost.IoT in manufacturing solutions enable organizations to track assets and receive notifications when the maintenance of assets is due.



It helps enterprises perform regular maintenance, thereby increasing the productivity of the asset.



Based on professional services, system designing and integration service segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

System designing and integration services offer a wide range of designs for IoT ecosystems and the integration of IoT solutions, which support the operational systems and business activities.System design service providers sketch the complete IoT system to reduce business complexities and enhance profitability.



Service providers also design customized services based on clients’ needs and budgets to manage workflows and provide ease to their customers and employees.The customized services include IoT solutions and connectivity design, wireless network design, and IoT infrastructure design.



On the other hand, integration services include the installation of IoT software and solutions into organizations’ IoT ecosystem.



Based on deployment mode, cloud segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based deployment offers several benefits to organizations, such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, enhanced collaboration, cost-efficiency, reduced physical infrastructure, less maintenance cost, and 24/7 data accessibility of assets from anytime, anywhere.Asset-intensive organizations prefer cloud-deployed solutions, as it offers scalability and agility in organizations and provides more functions than on-premises solutions at an affordable cost.



With rapid advancements in cloud technology, organizations are inclined toward implementing cost-effective cloud-based solutions.



Based on verticals, discrete manufacturing segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

The discrete industry is concerned with the manufacturing and production of distinct units, such as automobiles, furniture, toys, smartphones, and airplanes.The discrete industry comprises a variety of verticals, such as automotive, machine manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, medical devices, and logistics and transportation.



The growth of IoT is leading to improvements in discrete manufacturing. For discrete manufacturers, IoT-enabled smart connected products provide a way to increase product functionality and generate additional value for customers.



APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.With the presence of emerging countries, such as China, Japan, and India, the region is expected to witness high growth in the IoT in manufacturing market.



As the manufacturing industry in Asia is in its developing phase, the adoption capability is more as compared to North America and Europe.With a lower level of entrenched processes than their American or European counterparts, Asian manufacturing businesses have a greater ability to alter their operations.



By integrating and adopting new technologies, companies can reduce their operating costs and increase efficiency across every industry. The increasing population and the growing per capita income, along with ongoing large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market in APAC.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include Cisco (US), IBM (US), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), General Electric (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Bosch.IO (Germany), Atos (France), HCL Technologies Limited (HCL), Intel (US), Oracle (US), Schneider Electric (France), Zebra Technologies (US), Software AG (Germany), Telit (UK), Wind River (US), ClearBlade (US), Litmus Automation (US), Uptake (US), HQSoftware (Estonia), ScienceSoft ( US), Mocana (US), and Impinj (US).



The market study covers Iot in manufacturing market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (solutions and services), deployment mode, organization size, applications, verticals, and regions.



The solutions segment is further segmented into network management, data management, device management, application management, and smart surveillance.The services segment is further segmented into professional and managed services.



The deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises.The organization size segment is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.



Application areas include predictive maintenance, business process optimization, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, real-time workforce tracking and management, automation control and management, and emergency and incident management, and business communication. The verticals include process manufacturing and discrete manufacturing. The regional analysis of the Iot in manufacturing market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



