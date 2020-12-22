Norwegian Finans Holding ASA invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day on Thursday 18 March 2021, at 12.00 CET. Presentations will be held by members of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA’s executive management.





More information on agenda, venue and details on registration will be submitted closer to the event.

Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

